Eye-popping 'maximalist' tiny house suggests that 'more is more'

Full of vibrant colors, patterns and eclectic decor, this tiny house is not as minimalist as its exterior might suggest.

More often than not, tiny houses tend to lean in toward the more minimalist side of things, in order to maximize space and to fit in a variety of functions. But once in a while, one will come across tiny dwellings on the other end of the spectrum: going for the maximum -- at least visually, as this eye-popping 190-square-foot tiny house has done.

For the purposes of my project, I wasn't faced with the day-to-day realities of living in a tiny house. Nonetheless, I still had to think about it from a functional and hospitable perspective. How could I create a well-designed, comfortable, and interesting space that lots of different kinds of people could enjoy?

Created by designer Galeana Younger of San Antonio, Texas-based Galeana Group , this small "maximalist" dwelling is intended not as a full-time residence for one client, but as a short-term rental to host guests from all walks of life, explains Younger on Lonny

The exterior of the house has a deep blue facade, paired with a contrasting yellow door. There's a sloped roof to give it more of a mid-century modernist look, while still providing more headspace at one end of the home.

Inside, the home's layout is pretty conventional: bed at one end, kitchen and shelving in the middle, and bathroom and secondary loft at the other end of the house. What's different is the generous use of patterns here: inked black-and-white wallpapering surrounding the bed; geometric patterns in the kitchen as background to the counter and workspace; bold floor tiles in the bathroom and even a requisite "howdy y'all" slipped into the shower.

Designed with the mantra of "more is more, less is a bore," this in-your-face tiny house shows that going tiny might not necessarily mean going all austere and spartan, but very possibly revelling in a visual explosion of colour and pattern to spice things up. To see more, visit Galeana Group.

Via: Lonny & Curbed