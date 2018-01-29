Man downsizes from 250 to 54 sq. ft. 'expandable' mobile tiny home (Video)

For most people, the idea of living in 250 square feet full-time will likely seem too cramped for comfort. Yet for Dallas, Texas-based Richard Ward of Terraform Tiny Homes, his 250-square-foot tiny home on wheels seemed like a "mansion" ever since he returned after a four-month-long road trip in a Honda Element converted into a micro-camper.

Ward has since sold his tiny, 250-square-foot "mansion", and recently moved into a smaller but more mobile 54-square-foot space. It's built on a boat trailer, and can expand to over 120 square feet. Watch this short but enlightening interview and tour of Ward's Terraform project, version 3, via Derek Diedricksen of Relaxshacks:

Terraform 3 is built on a rusty old boat trailer that Ward bought off Craigslist for USD $175. The structure was made using 16-gauge, 1-inch square steel channel framing, which leaves more interior space to play with, and is welded strong enough to include the addition of a proportionately tiny rooftop deck.

Relaxshacks/Video screen capture

Terraform 3 has the look and feel of a super-sized teardrop trailer, and incorporates a bed, desk, an interior sink, storage, a small toilet, and an outdoor shower and outdoor kitchen that opens up to the outdoors thanks to a big, hinged rear door.

Relaxshacks/Video screen capture

Relaxshacks/Video screen capture

Relaxshacks/Video screen capture

Ward says that some have likened his new home to "Mary Poppins' purse" -- it seems itty-bitty, but once you open up the back door, or get on the rooftop deck, or look out of the skylight, it doubles in size in usable space. The openable, outdoor-oriented design is based on Ward's preference to spend most of his time outdoors, whether it's cooking, socializing or lounging on the top deck.

© Terraform Tiny Homes

Ward's design emphasizes flexibility, in that it's built to serve more than one purpose, as it's more mobile than his old "big" tiny house, and can travel almost anywhere. As Diedricksen points out during the tour, the big back door could be opened up and Ward could sell his art or food out of his home.

Terraform 3 also reuses salvaged materials, from the wine-cork countertop to the floor covered with pages taken from a vintage 1940s book of drawings. These unique elements are something that wouldn't always be possible in conventionally built homes, says Ward:

Especially with being able to design your own house, I like the 'weirdness' you can put into it and making stuff [where] I'm not worried about resale value. I'm doing stuff that makes me happy and so, there's no rule book. And that what I love about designing tiny houses. You do whatever you want.

Relaxshacks/Video screen capture

Relaxshacks/Video screen capture

A mobile, micro-home of only 54 square feet -- even if it can expand and double in size -- might seem small to most people, But inspired by the movement for smaller, more energy-efficient, affordable and sustainable living, scores of people are embracing the idea of living on a (literally) smaller footprint and deliberately downsizing into tiny spaces. For Ward, transitioning in an even smaller space has actually given him more freedom -- compared to his previous tiny home, this even tinier home can go whenever it strikes his fancy. To see more, visit Terraform Tiny Homes.

[Via: Tiny House Talk]