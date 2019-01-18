Magenta is an ultra-compact tiny house built for $10K

This bright pink wonder is small, but packs in quite a bit of the basics.

There are a lot of high-end (read: expensive) tiny houses out there now -- ones with swanky countertops and fixtures, and a price tag to match. Since the whole idea behind the tiny house movement is to have a mortgage-free home of one's own, it's understandably refreshing to see tiny dwellings that don't cost more than a new car would.

The unabashedly Magenta tiny house is one of these more affordable specimens -- though at 66 square feet, it is tiny, even for a tiny house. Built by European company Pinup Houses (previously), the 11-foot by 6-foot Magenta is built on a trailer out of waterproofed plywood and spruce framing, with insulation on all sides, and is intended as a "manifesto of temporary independent housing, against debt and mortgages." Here's a quick tour:

© Pin-Up Houses © Pin-Up Houses

© Pin-Up Houses © Pin-Up Houses

The interior features a convertible sofa bed with storage bins underneath, a multifunctional table that also serves to store firewood, a woodstove, a small kitchenette and a bathroom. Seen here with the bed open for sleeping and set up as a sofa to maximize the available space, netting has been hung on the walls and even on the ceiling to increase the amount of storage, as well as to ensure that things don't go flying around while in motion.

© Pin-Up Houses © Pin-Up Houses

© Pin-Up Houses © Pin-Up Houses

© Pin-Up Houses © Pin-Up Houses

© Pin-Up Houses © Pin-Up Houses

The kitchenette is quite compact, but there's still space to have a sink, water tank in the cupboard above, a camping stove, and little cubbies to store cooking equipment and food. The house is also equipped with four interior lights, and one exterior light, as well as three electrical outlets.

As one can see in the video at timestamp 1:04, the bathroom is quite small, having enough space only for a portable toilet (watch out, that overhead cubby might be a bit of a headbanger).

© Pin-Up Houses © Pin-Up Houses

© Pin-Up Houses © Pin-Up Houses

© Pin-Up Houses © Pin-Up Houses

It's a very cozy space, mostly likely better suited for camping rather than full-time living, but perhaps the biggest draw is its price tag of around USD $10,000 to build (labour and materials) -- cheaper if you build it yourself, which you can do if you purchase the plans. Best of all, it seems very lightweight -- so much so that it can be towed with a van, rather than a gas-guzzling pickup truck. To find out more, head on over to Pinup Houses.