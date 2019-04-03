Luxurious Lupine tiny house features grand kitchen for chefs

Tiny houses -- despite their tinier size -- can come in a variety of lengths: some are quite short, while others are (relatively) long and extra-wide.

There's also the option of building them on a variety of trailer bases, including the aptly named gooseneck trailer, which Tennessee's Wind River Tiny Homes (seen here previously) has done with the Lupine tiny house.

Built for a location overlooking a cliff in Virginia, the 32-foot-long Lupine intentionally features most of its windows on one side of the house, allowing one to confront a dramatic view upon entering through front entrance. The main sitting area, bathroom and a ladder-accessible secondary loft is off to the left, while the kitchen and bedroom is off to the right. The home is heated with a small woodstove, and uses a propane water-heater and stove, among other off-grid hookups.

Here's a look at the bathroom, which features a river rock sink, and a lovely shower, outfitted with a window that permits one to look out over the landscape while showering -- the next best thing after an actual outdoor shower (which this house also has, in the form of custom-fabricated copper piping).

Compared to other tiny houses, this kitchen feels quite substantial; it's obviously built for entertaining and cooking up a storm. In addition to the high ceilings here, there's a large sink, plenty of counter space plus a peninsula, and just enough space for larger-sized appliances.

Beyond the kitchen is the bedroom, built over the gooseneck, and lit with a window and a skylight. It has been intentionally left unenclosed to keep the home feeling more open, say the builders:

Instead of closing it off we built open shelving to make the house feel more spacious. All of these features were collaboratively designed with the owners for this custom tiny house.

To see more, visit Wind River Tiny Homes.