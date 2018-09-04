Aluminum Lume travel trailer sports retractable roof for stargazing (Video)

As the days get a bit shorter and chillier during summer's last hurrah, many of us are still trying to get out and spend a bit more time in nature. Camping in a tent isn't always easy on those bodily aches and pains (though a tree tent might help), so in that case a compact, towable trailer might make more sense.

Coming as a cross between an Airstream and a horse trailer, the Lume trailer from the Netherlands has a rounded, boxy exterior that features a big rear hatch door and a retractable roof, perfect for gazing out at starry night skies.

The 2,200-pound (1,000 kilograms), 17 by 6.6 by 6.9 foot (5.2 by 2 by 2.1 metres) Lume comes in three versions -- the Basic and No. 1 come with a modern little kitchen at the rear, which includes a sink, cutting board lid, storage and a gas stovetop. There's a 40-litre (10.5-gallon) cooler that rolls out from underneath the counter.

Inside, the interior features hardwood flooring, and leather and felt upholstered walls to lend a cozy atmosphere, though one can change these options to suit one's tastes. The interior is mostly occupied by an adjustable double bed, though there is room at the base of the bed for a fold-out table, and storage shelving against one wall. Additional options include integrated speakers, television screen or wi-fi.

And at the top is a 100-watt solar panel, plus the retractable fabric roof, made with Sunbrella material, which includes a screen to block bugs but still lets fresh air and a skyward view in. It's camping that's comfortable but still lends a bit of the open-air enjoyment of tent camping.

The Lume uses insulated, anodized aluminum sandwich panels for its walls, making it warmer than a tent. The company plans to make only fifty No. 1 trailers this year, so it will be an elegant and exclusive little trailer. But it's pricey: the Basic version of Lume starts at USD $46,281 and the No. 1 at $53,600 -- though adding on even more extras will push the price higher. To see more, visit Lume.

