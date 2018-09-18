The Intrepide is a charmingly modern tiny house in the French Alps

Many of us think of the tiny house movement as a North American phenomenon due to their growing popularity here. Yet, tiny houses are really popping up everywhere, from Austria, to Italy, New Zealand, South Korea and beyond.

French tiny house builder Baluchon (seen previously here, here and here) is creating some of the more interesting small homes coming out of France. One of their recent realizations, the Intrepide, features some of their signature flair for elegantly quirky design, sporting a sloped roof that not only looks more modern, but also offers shading for the windows and more height inside.

Done for two clients living in the French Alps with their dog, the home's interior is tastefully executed, with large windows and a side entry door that frames the views out of the spacious living room, which also doubles as a home office.

The kitchen is laid out on opposing sides of the home, and includes oak counters, a small refrigerator, a two-burner gas stove and compact oven, a stainless steel sink and just enough under-counter storage; all the overhead space here has been dedicated to big windows. On one side sits a ladder leading up to the loft, while one the other side a lovely little woodstove occupies its central location.

The sleeping loft above is simple but nicely done: it feels large, and has space for a storage unit at the foot of the bed.

The small alcove leading into the bathroom holds the washing machine -- a good way to prevent the not-so-appetizing situation of having the bathroom opening up directly into the kitchen. The bathroom itself has a big shower and a custom-built composting toilet.

The house is insulated with eco-friendly materials like wool insulation, and is built on a 20-foot-long (6 metres) trailer, as tiny homes are limited by France's more restrictive regulations on recreational vehicles. Nonetheless, the Intrepide manages to feel quite roomy and fit in quite a bit of the standard functionality that would be expected of any conventional home, while looking charming to boot. To see more, visit Baluchon.