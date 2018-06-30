Geometric treehouse on stilts emerges from the forest

Whether it's a secluded spot out in the woods or an actual cabin of some kind, having some kind of a retreat out in nature is helpful to rest, relax and restore one's peace of mind. Based out of Bali, Indonesia, designer Antony Gibbon has created this beautiful treehouse out in the woods outside of Woodstock, in the state of New York.

© Martin Dimitrov © Martin Dimitrov

Built with locally reclaimed cedar wood, the angular, steel-framed treehouse sits on metal stilts, giving the impression that it is emerging out of the hillside. Based on Gibbon's Inhabit treehouse concept, the layout and materials have been carefully chosen to harmonize the structure with the environment as much as possible, as Gibbon tells Dezeen:

The owner was open to the direction and wanted me to replicate the conceptual design as much as possible, which was tying the building into the surrounding forest as much as possible.

There is a large window at one end of the treehouse, providing views of the mountains nearby but also visually connecting the open-plan interior with the exterior landscape. Beneath the treehouse is a large outdoor deck, with stone steps leading out to the lake here and hot tub.

© Martin Dimitrov © Martin Dimitrov

© Martin Dimitrov © Martin Dimitrov

The home features a big kitchen, sleeping loft, and is heated with a woodstove. At the rear of the treehouse is a more enclosed volume that holds the bathroom and another bedroom.

© Martin Dimitrov © Martin Dimitrov

© Martin Dimitrov © Martin Dimitrov

© Martin Dimitrov © Martin Dimitrov

Treehouses really seem to capture our imaginations, prompting us to get creative with all the possibilities: a treehouse built out of a water tower; sailboat-inspired prefab treehouses, or even an ingenious treehouse elevator made from a bike. Whatever form they may take, treehouses offer a lovely spot to call home, nestled among the greenery, a quiet respite from the hubbub of the big city. To see more, visit Antony Gibbon and Instagram.