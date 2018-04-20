Vibrant van conversion raises awareness about endangered bees (Video)

There seems to be a diversity of van conversions out there: boat-design-inspired family campers, frugal authors and itinerant mechanical engineers, and downsizing couples who rent out their home while they travel in a van home.

But rather than undertaking the huge task of converting one, people can also rent van conversions to try them out. One such company is UK-based Quirky Campers, a online van-sharing service which lets owners of one-a-kind camper conversions rent them out when they are not being used. We get a peek at The Honeybee, built by John and Cat, a delectable home-on-wheels that also has a mission to raise awareness about threatened bee populations, via Tiny House Giant Journey:

The solar-powered van is actually a former parcel delivery van, hence its bright yellow exterior, which prompted John and Cat to lean toward the honeybee theme. Coming inside from the side door, one sees a calm interior that's warmed up by the use of high-quality plywood on the walls and cabinets, accentuated by hexagonal elements. Cat, who has her own upholstery company, created all the beautiful soft furnishings in the van.

The kitchen comes into view first, and it features a counter, a two-burner propane cooktop, a small round sink with a water-efficient hand pump and greywater and freshwater tanks, and cabinets with striking, hexagonal cut-outs that act as pulls (the lack of knobs saves space and makes it look more streamlined). The cabinet doors use magnets to hold them in place during driving. There's a refrigerator with a freezer here too. In addition, there's an emergency porta-potty stored underneath the sink, and a RV-style detachable dining table that is used in conjunction with the front seats when they are swivelled around.

The bed is at the rear of the van. There's storage drawers underneath the bed. The van comes with a stereo system (you can plug in your smartphone or laptop and blast your music away), and is heated with propane, and powered with solar. At the rear of the van, you see a wall for privacy, but also hooks for hanging coats and two large storage drawers at the bottom, which slide in under the bed.

Besides the bee-themed design details, the van also comes with literature on bees, and native wildflower seed bombs that can planted in order to grow more bee-friendly plants. With bee populations declining worldwide, it's great to see a tiny home with a fun and educational mission to help change that. To find out more or rent a van conversion, visit The Honeybee over at Quirky Campers.