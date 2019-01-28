The Hideout tiny house has both fold-down master bed & loft

The question of where to put the bed is a big one when it comes to tiny houses. It's not everyone who wants to brave a ladder down from a sleeping loft during the night, nor have to pull it out of a drawer; and not everyone wants to fuss with the motors or the hand-cranking of an elevator bed.

There's also the possibility of making the bed flip up, as Colorado's Native Design Build has done in the Hideout, their modern tiny house, which features a queen-sized Murphy bed in the living room that can be pushed up and out of the way when it's not needed, thus freeing up more space (seen here in the 'up' position', and as one can see from the image of the exterior above, the same flipping action goes for the outdoor deck too. Interesting rainwater-collecting roofline as well).

The layout for this 24-foot-long tiny house is a bit different than other ones we've seen. For starters, the living room and fold-up queen bed is somewhat ensconced in its own area to one of the home, thanks to two large storage cabinets that stand between it and the kitchen. On the one hand, this offers more privacy and storage space, but one the other hand, it makes a feel a bit more cluttered.

The kitchen, as seen here with its custom oak cabinetry, is arranged in an L-shape -- perfect for the ergonomic 'work triangle' layout. The overhead light is a nice touch, as is the overhang that is part of the upstairs loft.

Besides the master bed on the 192-square-foot main floor, the home has a full-sized bed in a ladder-accessible, 40-square-foot loft, meaning up to four people can sleep comfortably in this home.

The bathroom is located underneath the sleeping loft, and features a shower with galvanized metal walls.

In addition to its convenient layout that places the main bedroom on the ground floor, the Hideout has both on- and off-grid capabilities, and is priced at USD $69,900. To find out more, visit Native Design Build.

