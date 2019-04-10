The Hiatus is part of a new official subdivision for tiny homes in Oregon

This 598-square-foot model home is one of the almost two dozen homes that are slated to go up as part of a tiny house community.

One of the big potential downsides of opting for a tiny house is finding a place to park it. But as we've seen, there's a bunch of ways to get around this dilemma: parking in the yard of a generous friend; forming a tiny co-housing community behind a bigger house; starting up a micro-community on derelict land; or even launching rent-to-own initiatives.

There's also official tiny house developments, such as this tiny house community that is currently getting off the ground in Bend, Oregon. This new subdivision -- the first of its kind in the area, and one of the few in Oregon -- comprises of 22 lots where tiny houses with foundations will be designed by Oregon company Tongue & Groove Tiny Homes.

© Tim Gallivan © Tim Gallivan

© Tim Gallivan © Tim Gallivan

© Tim Gallivan © Tim Gallivan

Based on the local cottage housing development code, these homes will be built on foundations, meaning the layout is quite different from your typical tiny dwelling sitting on a trailer base. As seen here, this model of the Hiatus tiny house spans 598 square feet (including the loft).

The cedar-clad home comes with an outdoor deck that extends the usable exterior space. Inside, the home incorporates a number of standard small space design ideas: a sleeping loft, multifunctional furniture, flexible storage and storage-integrated stairs. The main living space feels particularly roomy, as it doesn't have to constrain itself to the width of a trailer, opening it up for the possibility of having a regular sofa-bed for everyday sitting and for guests.

© Tim Gallivan © Tim Gallivan

© Tim Gallivan © Tim Gallivan

Here's a closer look at the stair storage, which contains built-in drawers, shelving and a wardrobe.

© Tim Gallivan © Tim Gallivan

© Tim Gallivan © Tim Gallivan

© Tim Gallivan © Tim Gallivan

© Tim Gallivan © Tim Gallivan

Love the flexible pegboard shelving wall unit here.

© Tim Gallivan © Tim Gallivan

© Tim Gallivan © Tim Gallivan

The kitchen is larger in stature too, with enough space for standard appliances, a dining counter and a kitchen island that could also double as a spot to eat and entertain friends.

© Tim Gallivan © Tim Gallivan

© Tim Gallivan © Tim Gallivan

The sleeping loft upstairs looks spacious, though possibly a little short on the headroom. Nevertheless, there's plenty of space to move around the bed.

© Tim Gallivan © Tim Gallivan

© Tim Gallivan © Tim Gallivan

The bathroom has a space-saving sliding door, a bathtub and space for a washing machine and dryer.

© Tim Gallivan © Tim Gallivan

© Tim Gallivan © Tim Gallivan

© Tim Gallivan © Tim Gallivan

According to the company, the price of the home is USD $249,000 -- which seems it defeats the idea of affordability that's often associated with tiny houses, but the price is higher as it's built on a foundation, and includes the price of the land, connections to city utilities, and on-site infrastructure like roads. It's also relatively cheaper than the median price of single-family homes in Bend, which currently sits at around $400,000. In addition, the community will have two ponds, mature trees, common spaces, fire pits and shared sports courts. Considering that the uncertainty of not knowing where to park a tiny-home-on-wheels can be quite unsettling at times, having a permanent small home located in a dedicated tiny house community may be one possible solution to that dilemma. To see more, visit Tongue & Groove Tiny Homes, Facebook and Instagram.