Tiny house inspired student housing transforms old office building
The tiny house movement attracts a diverse range of people from all walks of life: millennials, older couples looking to "right-size" their lives, families looking for a way to get out of the debt trap, and even students looking to construct their own home as a school project.
Looking to bring some of these tiny living sensibilities into residential student housing in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Standard Studio converted an old office building into a series of 218 student units, with a layout that's inspired by tiny houses.
Measuring 193 square feet (18 square metres), the tiny house design inspiration for the Hermes City Plaza apartments is most apparent in the sleeping loft, which can accommodate a queen-sized mattress. Thanks to the height of the existing ceiling, it has the space to hang 3 metres (9.8 feet) above the ground. It's accessible via a set of stairs, which double as convenient shelving and wardrobe set -- another common tiny house design element.
The sitting area has a multipurpose unit that incorporates a sofa, desk and storage into one connected element that sits under the windows. Even the handrail serves another purpose beyond offering a handhold.
The kitchen is small, but the shelving has been lit with extra LED strip lights, to eliminate any sense of darkness and constraint. There isn't enough space for a sink for the bathroom, so one larger sink is shared between bathroom area and the kitchen, via a strategically placed sink that straddles the two zones. A half-partition separates the two zones visually -- it acts as a mirror on the toilet/shower side, and as a chalkboard on the kitchen side. All the cabinetry is made with durable and renewable bamboo.
The complete range of amenities here would suit Erasmus University students looking for more independence. It's a refreshing departure from conventional (and often chaotic) student dormitories that have shared rooms, kitchens and bathrooms -- which aren't necessarily for everyone, especially those who are looking to actually sleep and get some real studying done. Nevertheless, the building does have a shared roof terrace, music room, TV rooms, a laundry area and a study area.
There's no word on how much it costs to rent one of these units, but one hopes though that these tiny house-inspired student residences are affordable and somehow contribute back to the larger community too, as a growing number of towns and cities seem to be apparently experiencing some gentrification and the edging out of the development of family-oriented housing associated with the development of "boutique" student housing. In any case, you can find out more via Standard Studio.
[Via: Contemporist]