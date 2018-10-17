The Goose is a roomy tiny house that fits up to three beds

Built on a gooseneck trailer, this modern tiny house is designed to accommodate up to three sleeping areas.

Tiny houses have come a long way since their early days when they were, indeed, quite tiny. But now, we're seeing more tinys actually become a little bit bigger to suit families -- extra bedrooms, mobile porches and greenhouses, even two tiny houses as one -- but mind you, the size of these homes are still well under the national US average.

Oregon-based Tiny Heirloom (previously) is now offering a model that can actually accommodate up to three queen-sized beds. Dubbed The Goose, it is built on a gooseneck trailer to add an extra bedroom, and comes in either 31-foot (9.4-metres), or 34-foot (10.3-metre) and 37-foot (11.2-metre) long versions.

As one can see from the company's renderings, a lot of emphasis is placed on the open space in the living room area. A regular couch can fit here, and there are lots of windows to let natural sunlight in. Above is where the optional third sleeping loft can be placed.

The kitchen has a L-shaped configuration, with the space for the stovetop and oven jutting out -- a scaled-down version of those trendy but controversial open kitchens.

The dining counter is slim and looks out of a window; it's a fold-down type of table that can get out of the way when it's not being used. The bathroom is located beyond the kitchen, behind the door; it includes a toilet, vanity sink and a bathtub. Above that is the second loft, which can either be for a second sleeping loft or a walk-in closet kind of deal. It looks like the entrance to this loft is right over the bathroom door -- likely accessed by ladder. Past that is a flight of stairs going up to the master bedroom, placed over the gooseneck.

According to the company, the RVIA-certified Goose has many possible options: standard electric appliances and water heater can swapped out for propane-fuelled ones in order to add more off-grid functionality; up to two extra sleeping lofts can be added; plus installing a solar photovoltaic system and more. Pricing for the smallest version of the Goose starts at USD $84,995 -- to find out more, visit Tiny Heirloom.