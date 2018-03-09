The Gem tiny house features a grand 'low loft' for sleeping

The standard space-maximizing formula of tiny houses is to add a sleeping loft above. But sleeping lofts aren't for everyone; for older folks it may be a hassle to climb up the ladder or stairs, for others, it's an issue of low ceilings that you might bang your head on.

But in this 173 square-footer, nicknamed The Gem by Viva Collectiv, the cramped sleeping loft is nowhere to be seen. Instead, we have this nicely done "low loft" -- an elevated sleep area with a high ceiling, built over the trailer tongue, and accessible up a few steps. It looks like it could also double as a very comfortable lounge-like sitting area, and though it might not be everyone's cup of tea, it looks a lot more spacious than the typical head-banging loft. There are lots of windows for sunlight to pour in. In addition, there is a fold-down table made from reclaimed wood, extra seating and underfloor storage just below this grand bed.

The kitchen occupies both sides of the home, and is equipped with a full-sized stove, and a large farmhouse-style sink. Notice right above the sink is a DIY dumbbell waiter, built with bike parts.

There is a loft, but above the kitchen and it appears like it's a well-lit sitting area for reading, hanging out or storage. Seen here, the dumbbell waiter allows for the convenient movement of items, without having to bring them up the ladder.

The bathroom is quite big; there's a small soaking bathtub here, right beside a large picture window, creating a calm atmosphere for relaxing in the bath.

In designing a small space, space-saving features like lofts are a good idea in general. But in practice, it's ultimately a personal preference whether to include them because depending on how they are laid out and used, they may be more trouble than they are worth. In this tiny house here, we see a compromise: a spacious sleeping and lounging area on the main floor, instead of up the ladder. You can also see this intriguing double tiny house connected by an outdoor sun room by Viva Collectiv, or visit their website here.

