Paris garage converted into small home for family of four

The lack of space to build anew in large metropolitan areas means that older structures are being converted into small but affordable residences. So far in Paris, France we've seen a number of such small space conversions, from doormen's residences to garage studios and even bathrooms converted into micro-apartments.

In this apartment building that used to be a parking garage, French interior designers Céline Pelcé and Géraud Pellottiero of Atelier Pelpell have created a well-functioning home of 700 square feet for a family of four in Paris. Despite the space only having one wall of windows, by using a number of inventive interventions the designers were able to include a master bedroom as well as a room for the two children.

Traces of the former garage can still be seen in the exposed concrete surfaces and in the inclined beam seen in the kitchen. To ensure that both bedrooms have natural daylighting, glass walls have been installed, and integrated with other functions, such as a long work desk in the case of the master bedroom. As the designers say:

With a single contribution of natural light -- the windowed facade facing street -- the apartment is designed to be 'turned' towards this light, with its glass rooms. Elements holding the old garage function -- beams, ramps, vaults -- were kept as witnesses and graphic structures of the apartment.

There's some transformer furniture here too to maximize space: in the case of the kitchen, there's a kitchen island with a built-in extendable table that almost doubles the available surface for prep or dining, which is great for hosting big dinner parties.

Lots of storage space has been integrated around functional parts of the design, such as around the main work desk, and in the hallway that leads from the entrance, in between the bedrooms and to the main living room.

Rather than using swinging doors that take up a lot of room, a curved sliding door has been installed for the master bedroom.

The children's room includes a small space for play and shelving for toy storage, while a set of stairs and then a ladder lead up to the cozy, lofted sleeping area above.

The bathroom is simple but has a generous bathtub and shower. Coloured and patterned tiles have been used to add some visual variety to the space.

So once again, we have a great example here of adaptive reuse, transforming an old parking garage into much-needed residential spaces that are admittedly small for a family, but are made all the more functional and livable with some smart, space-efficient ideas. To see more, head on over to Atelier Pelpell.

