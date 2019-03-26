Spacious Fox Sparrow tiny house is great for entertaining friends (Video)

Thanks to some careful, clever details, this 24-foot-long tiny house feels big, bright and open.

Given the necessity of maximizing a smaller footprint, little details matter a lot in a tiny house, whether it might be ideas like hiding the stairs in the ceiling, putting some underfloor storage in, or even a retractable sunroof.

Built by British Columbia's Rewild Homes (previously), the 160-square-foot Fox Sparrow tiny house might initially seem like any ordinary 24-foot-long tiny house. But the interior feels quite roomy, thanks to two strategically placed skylights and a sloping, shed-style roof -- possibly perfect for a single person or couple who like to entertain, or who work from home, as this video tour from Exploring Alternatives suggests:

We love this bright little living room, which feels much larger thanks to the high ceilings framed overhead by solid fir beams. The custom-made sofa here can store things underneath its cushions. To cap it all off, and to accentuate the height of the space, there's a well-placed skylight above.

Seen here as built for the intended clients, the home leans more toward a 'plug-and-play' hybrid system of propane and electricity to cook, heat water and turn on the lights, and is also heated with an ultra-efficient mini-woodstove.

The kitchen area in the middle of the home features a lovely, live-edge wooden counter that serves both as a breakfast bar and workspace; it conveniently has windows that open all the way, meaning that during the summer, that space can be extended outside with the installation of an outdoor deck, making it easy to host outdoor meals with friends.

In addition to a large propane range and double sink, there's a smaller, apartment-sized refrigerator that has been placed on top of a storage platform, cleverly giving the illusion that it's a full-sized fridge.

Besides the kitchen, there is the staircase, which has been left open to accommodate a closet and other storage options.

Going up the stairs, we find the extra-length 10-foot-long sleeping loft, which not only has space for a king-sized bed, but also has a skylight carefully placed to allow for more headroom to get in and out of bed.

Underneath the loft is the extra-large bathroom, which in this particular build-out features a flush toilet, a on-demand propane hot water heater that vents through the floor (rather than the back wall), and a large shower with a glass wall. There is a ledge above the hot water heater that can bit an all-in-one combination washer-dryer machine.

As one can seen here, small details can make a big difference in creating a space that doesn't feel cramped. In total, this version of the Fox Sparrow cost USD $63,525 (CDN $85,000) to build, though any of the features here can be easily modified for other options, as each of these homes are customized from the ground up. To find out more, visit Rewild Homes.