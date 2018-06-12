Family embraces plant-based, zero-waste lifestyle with tiny house (Video)

Is it possible to move into a tiny house as a family with a newborn baby? Some may say that such a small space can't accommodate a growing child, yet we're seeing numerous examples of families with one, two even three children and even a dog or two happily living in smaller spaces.

For Australian couple Mark and Joanna, tiny house living was one way to lessen their environmental impact and to live closer to their values. They've been taking big steps toward a zero-waste lifestyle, have switched over to a plant-based diet, and have built their own tiny home as an intentional way to welcome their new baby girl into the world. Watch the tour of their home via Living Big In A Tiny House's Bryce Langston:

The couple's home is located on Mark's parents' property near Yarra, in the southern part of Australia, which has a warm climate perfect for enjoying the outdoors and growing food. This aspect is seen in the gardens around the couple's tiny house -- which are tended by both the couple and Mark's mother, a passionate gardener.

The home has a self-built deck that extends the usable space around the home, which is made with recycled tomato stakes, which have been cut and grouped together as tiles, which facilitate their transportation when the couple moves in the future. It's been used not only for eating outside, but also for recently homebirthing the couple's baby, via a birthing tub.

The interior is done with a warm, minimalist aesthetic: walls painted white but offset with warm textures of wood and items neatly stacked or organized. There is a day-bed at one end of the house where the family can sit and watch movies. The stairs are integrated with storage for the refrigerator and washing machine; the last two steps can be moved and used as seating for guests when they visit.

Mark is a chef specializing in plant-based foods. The family has been eating a primarily plant-based diet for the last two years or so, and have started a pop-up restaurant called The Circle Dining as well, which brings delicious plant-based tasting experiences to the area. The couple is also aiming toward a zero-waste lifestyle, reducing their use of single-use plastics.

The house includes a small room at the back that serves as the nursery for the couple's newborn.

The bathroom has been done as a wet room, meaning that it's been waterproofed well, and there is no separation between shower and the rest of the room, leaving more space to move around.

Over the kitchen, bathroom and nursery is the sleeping loft, which has windows on both side for improved cross-ventilation, and an extended floor to permit more movement around when upstairs.

In total, the couple spent around USD $38,000 in building the house themselves, which was completed in three months, with a bit of help from family, especially Mark's father, who had construction experience. With their tiny house, they plan to save more money to buy land of their own. To learn more, visit Living Big in a Tiny House.