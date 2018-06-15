Modern, high-end tiny house and RV hybrid by Land Ark

Those interested in tiny house living might hear the oft-said refrain: why not just buy a conventional recreational vehicle (RV)? The thing is, ordinary RVs -- even the costly ones -- aren't built to last and aren't meant for year-round habitation, especially during winter. RVs simply are not in the same class as tiny houses: RVs are mass-manufactured with lightweight but not necessarily durable materials, and are often not well-insulated.

So it makes sense that those who are looking for something more durable would turn to alternatives like tiny houses. Colorado-based Land Ark recently debuted Drake, a tiny house-and-RV hybrid that's certified as an RV by the Recreational Vehicle Industry Association (RVIA), but has been built like an extremely well-insulated home, engineered to handle ski-resort snow loads, yet can also be towed without a special permit.

© Jeremy Gudac © Jeremy Gudac

© Jeremy Gudac © Jeremy Gudac

Designed and built by husband-and-wife team Brian and Joni Buzarde, Drake is a result of the couple's years as tiny house "guinea pigs," living minimally in a RV-inspired tiny house they call Woody.

Drake's exterior is clad with low-maintenance black corrugated metal siding. The 30-foot-long, 357-square-foot (33 square metres) interior features pine cladding, contrasted with metal details and fixtures. There are two lofts, which can sleep up to six people (seven if you include the custom-built sofa that has storage underneath). On the opposite side is a long counter that doubles as a workspace and dining area.

© Jeremy Gudac © Jeremy Gudac

The kitchen has a very long counter for those who love to cook: there's a three-burner stovetop, a gas-powered oven, a full-sized refrigerator, plus long shelves overhead for storing things.

© Jeremy Gudac © Jeremy Gudac

At one end is the main sleeping loft, which can fit a king-sized bed and can be reached via a ladder.

© Jeremy Gudac © Jeremy Gudac

The other end has another loft, which has a bit of an awkward crawling space that one has to traverse. Looking underneath, one sees that it's a result of putting the washing machine area underneath.

© Jeremy Gudac © Jeremy Gudac

Underneath this loft sits the bathroom, which has a shower-bathtub combo and vanity sink.

© Jeremy Gudac © Jeremy Gudac

Admittedly, the Drake isn't cheap for a tiny house: the model pictured here costs USD $139,900 -- however that is comparable to conventional Class A motorhomes (which are typically built out of not-so-durable materials and for only occasional use). But thanks to its RVIA certification, the Drake can be parked in an RV park, like any regular RV. In any case, the Drake is yet another tiny house-RV hybrid out there that may interest those who are looking for the best of both worlds. To see more, visit Land Ark, or on Instagram and Twitter.