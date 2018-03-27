Clever van conversion is pet-friendly home to two dogs

We don't often think of vehicles as homes, but a growing number of people are converting various vans, cars and even buses into surprisingly comfortable and well-crafted homes on wheels.

Not surprisingly, these vehicle conversions are great for long-term travelling, such as this gorgeous dwelling built by Oxford, England-based van homebuilder Jack Richens of This Moving House (previously). Created for a client and two canine companions travelling regularly to dog shows, this solar-powered conversion includes space for a bed, a small kitchen, two dog kennels, and space to hide a guest bed and portable toilet.

© This Moving House © This Moving House

The Dog Van is built using a 2015 Volkswagen Crafter van with a medium wheelbase, as the client is a fan of VW campers.

Stepping inside past the sliding side door, one faces the functional kitchenette that includes a sink, two-burner stove, a grill and a hidden mini-fridge. The three seats to the front of the van can swivel around, to function as extra seats to lounge on.

© This Moving House © This Moving House

© This Moving House © This Moving House

© This Moving House © This Moving House

© This Moving House © This Moving House

The sleeping area is configured in a stacked layout, which allows for a more efficient use of vertical space -- some of it allotted to storage or for the dogs. The bed is on top, stacked on top of a very long storage drawer, while the two dog kennels -- which are cross-ventilated out through the back wall -- are placed under the bed. The kennels are lined with a heavy duty cladding that can be easily wiped clean, while lights in the kennels are recessed so they cannot be chewed.

© This Moving House © This Moving House

© This Moving House © This Moving House

© This Moving House © This Moving House

© This Moving House © This Moving House

Hidden within the steps up to the bed is a compact, portable toilet and a cubby or two to store things. Once the mobile unit of steps are moved away, a guest bed that can roll out on sturdy, heavy-duty rail mounts. Capable of holding over 330 pounds (130 kilograms) his bed-in-a-drawer can be also get some partial extra support by placing it on a lip at the rear of the mobile step unit.

© This Moving House © This Moving House

© This Moving House © This Moving House

All told, materials for the van renovation (labour not included) cost about £8,200 (USD $11,608) and Richens' plan is to develop the idea further into a camper van with additional sleeping spaces, suitable for a whole family and their pets to travel in comfort. Check out more over at This Moving House, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.