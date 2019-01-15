Ovoid cabin offers day hikers shelter in Norway
Getting out more often into nature does good things for us physically and mentally; of course, it's even better when done in the comfort of a cabin. In collaboration with Format Engineers and the Norwegian Trekking Association, SPINN Arkitekter recently constructed this fantastic egg-shaped cabin for day hikers near Hammerfest, Norway.
Measuring about 150 square feet (13.9 square metres), the Dagsturhytter cabin is intended to accommodate hikers travelling through the area. Taking a nice, long hike over the course of a few days and sleeping overnight in humble, wooden cabins without too many amenities (a phenomenon called "hytte") is apparently a very Norwegian thing to do, and isolated cabins are scattered throughout the countryside.
Inside, the cabin walls are completely done up in wood, creating a warm, womb-like and stylish atmosphere, thanks to the woodstove, built-in seating, hexagonal stools and table. The benches are positioned to take full advantage of the view out of the large glass window at the other end of the small cabin.
The Dagsturhytter cabin is unique in that it features a rounded profile made up of loosely hexagonal-shaped wooden panels. This aerodynamic form helps reduce snow accumulation, and reduces the forces of the wind bearing down on the walls.
Additionally, the exterior has been clad with Kebony, a sustainably sourced softwood material that has been treated with a bio-based liquid, imparting hardwood characteristics. Created in Norway, this modified wood product will eventually develop a silver-gray patina as it weathers.
Not only do these unique cabins offer shelter, they offer a good example of how a cabin can be built to blend into its surroundings.