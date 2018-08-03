Clover tiny house comes with its own large 'social area' (Video)

A common complaint about tiny houses is that the main seating in the lounge (usually a custom-made affair) is too small, narrow or uncomfortable-looking. While it is true that sometimes, in order to save space, seating is downsized, we've nevertheless seen examples where full-sized couches are brought in, or even instances where it's integrated with an elevator bed.

Columbus, Ohio's Modern Tiny Living takes another tack: they have built a complete "social area" at one end of their 24-foot-long Clover tiny house, which features a substantial U-shaped, elevated seating area that looks comfortable and welcoming.

© Modern Tiny Living © Modern Tiny Living

Being a tiny house, the social area is nevertheless space-efficient and multi-purpose: it also has built-in storage under the seats and platform (there's a trap-door access), and the seats can become a bed that sleeps two. Lots of storage for books and other things in the built-in bookcases here too.

© Modern Tiny Living © Modern Tiny Living

© Modern Tiny Living © Modern Tiny Living

© Modern Tiny Living © Modern Tiny Living

Heading over to the kitchen, there's more than enough counter space to fit a four-burner stove top, a big sink, refrigerator, convection oven and combination washer-dryer.

© Modern Tiny Living © Modern Tiny Living

© Modern Tiny Living © Modern Tiny Living

© Modern Tiny Living © Modern Tiny Living

The bathroom has a shower, toilet and shower, and is closed off with a sliding barn-style door. A flush toilet is pictured here in this completed model, but if done with a composting toilet, there would even be more room.

© Modern Tiny Living © Modern Tiny Living

The stairs going up to the sleeping loft have storage built in: a small closet to hang clothes, and other shelving.

© Modern Tiny Living © Modern Tiny Living

The loft can fit beds up to a king, and an abundance of light and windows here for cross-ventilation -- crucial in a tiny house, especially upstairs where it can get airless and hot.

© Modern Tiny Living © Modern Tiny Living

Plenty of nice features included here; as shown, this model of Clover cost USD $89,000 but can be customized to any budget. To find out more, visit Modern Tiny Living, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube or email them for inquiries.