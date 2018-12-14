Tasteful three-bed van conversion is for touring chef

Brimming with clever space-saving ideas, and two well-equipped kitchens, this van home is meant for cooking up a storm while on the road.

One great thing about van conversions and other tiny houses on wheels is that they are superbly customizable and can be tailored to the preferences and needs of their inhabitants -- whether it's for travelling filmmakers, wandering architects or location-independent entrepreneurs.

Created by Oxford, UK-based van conversion specialist Jack Richens of This Moving House, this elegant van conversion is a new home-on-wheels for a chef from Germany, who wanted to comfortable space to live and cook out of, while touring Europe. It's been built out of a left-hand drive Sprinter van with a long wheel base and super high roof, as Richens tells us:

The client, Julia Sprossman from Culinatour has been camping and cooking outdoors for years and wanted to build a van that would be suitable for all weather, particularly wintery conditions, that would enable her to cook inside and out. She'll be touring around Europe with her little family and sharing travel and cookery ideas from her new van conversion, living the dream!

© This Moving House © This Moving House

Like Richen's previous van conversions for his own family, and one for an owner of two dogs, this latest Culinatour Van similarly features excellent craftsmanship and an intriguing layout with stacked beds and a beautiful kitchen.

As one can see, the kitchen has been adjusted to accommodate a larger, custom-made, lightweight Belfast-style sink. To accommodate Julia's culinary pursuits, there is a worktop extension, and extra hidden storage has been added all over the kitchen and the rest of the van to hold spices and tools. The multipurpose dining and work area integrates the existing swivel seats.

More storage is integrated under the bed and under the steps leading up to the bunk beds; one of them hides a portable toilet for emergencies.

At the back of the van, there is yet another slide-out for an outdoor kitchen, outfitted with a gas-powered stove for cooking even in windy conditions. To prevent things from sliding out, the rear doors have been adapted for sturdy storage, and an extra rear bar shelf with dramatic LED lighting added. The outdoor shower head is located here too.

On-demand heat and hot water for both indoors and the outdoor shower comes via a smart combination boiler system, the Truma D6e, which can be powered from the diesel tank and 12-volt power supply, from 240-volt “shore power” or a combination of both. The system is hidden under the main bed, and can be monitored via smartphone too.

Says Richens: "To accommodate the on-board Combi Boiler, we needed to raise the bed to fit a Truma D6e boiler underneath. As a result, we ended up having to move everything else in the sleeping area up higher. To get around the problem, we had a super-high roof fitted to the van to give more head room." In addition, the van home is powered with solar power.

In all, the project took six months to complete, and cost about £64,300 (USD $80,793), including the cost of the van itself. It's yet another energy- and space-efficient van conversion that exceeds expectations of what modern van living might look and feel like; to see more, visit This Moving House.