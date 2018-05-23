Prefab off-grid cabin opens up with pulley-operated windows

The cabin is a polyvalent structure out in nature that can range from the high-end to the simplest of shelters.

In the northwestern region near the city of Edirne, Turkey which borders Greece and Bulgaria, architecture firm SO? has created this prefabricated, off-grid cabin for a family looking to spend their summers there. The compact 18-square-metre (193 square feet) structure has a series of interesting design ideas that allow it to transform with the variable weather, with large windows and other elements that are operated by pulleys, rather than with electrical motors.

The idea is to provide a home with multifunctional components that respond to its changing environment, as the architects explain:

On a warm rainy afternoon, the polycarbonate window becomes a canopy to lay under and watch the sky over the plywood facade that becomes a terrace. On a stormy night, both the window and the facade are shut down, then the cabin becomes like a sailboat in the ocean. [The cabin] is transformed by its users, according to the climate conditions.

Heated by a woodstove and consisting of a laminated-timber framework that is insulated with stone wool and covered with weatherproofed birch plywood, the Cabin on The Border includes a kitchen, sitting area and two beds stacked on top of one another, the bottom of which can transform into a dining area, thanks to a flip-down table.

The other bed is lofted up above the kitchen and is accessible by ladder. One can open up the window here to let air circulate in. There's a door to the bathroom to the left of the simple kitchen.

We love these informative drawings; looking at them, you can tell the designers had fun rethinking how the cabin's occupants could overlap functions like eating, sleeping, dining and relaxing in a laid-back, intimate way, nestled in this beautiful setting.

The cabin was prefabricated off-site before it was transported onsite by truck. There's no slab foundation and the cabin uses decks and awnings to maximize gentle use of the land, thus minimizing its environmental impact. In total, this pared-down design cost about USD $11,450 to build and transport, thanks to the simple materials and small size. To find out more, visit SO?.

[Via: Dezeen]