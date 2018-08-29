Buster tiny house comes with removable trailer base (Video)

Thanks to rising home prices in many metropolitan areas, we might tend to think of tiny houses as more of a North American phenomenon. However, we are definitely seeing an uptick of interest and actual tiny house builds in Europe, as well as in far-off places like Australia.

New Zealand's Build Tiny is no stranger to small homes, having built ones loosely targeted at various age demographics. Their Buster model might be for everyone else; it's a hybrid of their Boomer and Millennial tiny houses, with an exterior inspired by the Millennial, and with a similar loft and stair design as the Boomer, but a different configuration for the kitchen and bath - and most interestingly, it has a removable trailer base! Watch the tour:

The home's main feature is its large living room, which can fit a regular-sized sofa and is ventilated with large windows. The entry is through the French glass doors on the side. The steel-framed, 7.2 by 2.4 metres (23.6 by 7.8 feet) home is insulated and has double-paned glass windows and doors to keep interior temperatures from fluctuating.

Toward the middle of the home, we have the kitchen off to one side, and a lovely set of storage stairs with several hinged treads and the full-sized refrigerator to the other.

The kitchen counters are nice and long, providing lots of space to cook, and there are two mobile drawer units with butcher block tops that fit under the counters, but which can be wheeled out to create even more counter space.

The home has a shed-style roof that slopes up toward the sleeping loft, which means that there is more head room where the bed is - a good idea if one doesn't want to crack open the noggin when getting out of bed.

The bathroom comes with a Bambooloo composting toilet, shower and small vanity sink.

But perhaps the biggest innovative leap here is the fact that the home is connected to its trailer base by container locks, but can be detached lifted up from its trailer using four jacks (these come with the house). The trailer is removable and can face either direction, meaning that the house can be transported and then potentially set onto a more permanent spot if needed.

No shortage of neat design ideas here, and along with the appealing option of separating house from trailer, it all makes for an attractive little house that sports wheels only when it needs to. Pricing ranges from $38,358 USD ($55,600 NZD) for just the shell, all the way up to $70,714 USD ($102,500 NZD) for a turn-key build, complete with kitchen, bathroom, stairs, cabinets. More details over at Build Tiny.

Via: Tiny House Talk