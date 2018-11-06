Quirky off-grid treehouse rises up in Scottish eco-retreat

This one-of-a-kind treehouse is elevated above the ground to minimize its environmental impact.

This definintely isn't your typical kids' treehouse: perched on top of a series of larch wood stilts, this quirky treehouse has been built as a romantic retreat for couples looking to get away from the city.

Located on Brockloch Farm in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, the treehouse was designed by Scottish design firm Echo Living (previously). The treehouse's exterior is clad with larch and corrugated tin, covering a distinctive, curved form that looks like it belongs in a modern fairytale.

According to the firm, the treehouse has been designed in a way that it falls under local caravan planning regulations, while the larch platform was submitted as a separate planning application. The solar-powered bothy includes all the comforts of home -- large bed, bathroom, kitchenette, woodstove -- elevated above the ground to minimize any damage to the surrounding wooded area.

The interior is lit with dozens of different windows: a skylight, oblong windows and a series of tiny windows that modulate the light so that it looks like sunlight dappling through foliage.

It's a small space, but no folding furniture here, as the firm wanted to make the treehouse operate as effortlessly as possible. The kitchenette is actually a freestanding, custom-built unit that includes a sink, gas stove, small refrigerator and storage.

The Brockloch Treehouse is not the first structure that the firm has designed and built for the farm's owners, George and Julie Nicolson; previously they were commissioned to construct another modern, off-grid cabin for holiday-goers. The owners' aim is to transform part of the farm into an eco-retreat, as Julie tells The Daily Mail:

We wanted to diversify at the farm to boost our lowly income from the sheep and cattle so about three years ago we asked Sam Booth, an architect, to design us a little off-grid bothy that we could rent out. As soon as we launched it it just took off so last year we challenged Sam to design another to sit in our bluebell wood, and he came up with the idea of a treehouse. It's far enough away from the bothy that it feels totally secluded. It's an ideal place for a romantic getaway, not to mention a digital detox.

There is something magical indeed about being up in the trees that facilitates reconnecting with nature; to see more, visit Echo Living; or to book a stay, head on over to Brockloch Farm.