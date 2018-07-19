The Boomer is an elegant, steel-framed, open-plan tiny home

Tiny houses are catching on in far-off places like New Zealand and Australia. Smaller homes are an attractive alternative as housing prices are increasing here, and for those rebuilding after natural disasters (such as after New Zealand's 2011 earthquake).

Aiming to offer tiny houses for different demographics, Build Tiny NZ (seen previously with this tiny home targeted at millennials) is now offering this elegantly minimalist home for the older set. Not so subtly dubbed the Boomer tiny house, there are no swings or hammock chairs here: it's a modern, open plan layout that feels spacious, and has stairs instead of a rickety ladder to climb up to the sleeping loft.

Measuring 7.2 x 2.4 metres (24 x 8 feet) in size, the exterior has a corrosion-resistant, aluminum- and zinc-coated sheet steel on the longer sides, and plywood cladding on the ends. At one end sits the utility closet.

Coming inside, the home's living room is a full-height space that's well-lit by large windows, and comes with enough space for a sofa that can transform into a double-sized bed. The walls are made with finished wood panelling, accentuated with black-lined detailing. As one can see in the video, there are nifty retractable louvers on the windows to give privacy and ventilation at the same time.

There's a full kitchen with space for a cooking range, refrigerator and plenty of storage in the cabinets, which feature push-button locking mechanisms on the latches. The overhanging counter -- made out of moisture-resistant melamine -- becomes a breakfast nook for eating in or working on a laptop.

The stairs up to the loft are made with a lightweight white HPL (high-pressure laminated) plywood. Some of the treads are removable and act as storage, while others have drawers underneath. There's space for a washing machine and refrigerator under the last two steps.

Up in the loft is enough space to fit a king-sized bed, and windows on all sides for enhanced cross-ventilation and views.

The Boomer is a steel-framed tiny house, meaning it's more lightweight than a timber-framed equivalent. It's an attractive tiny home, with pricing starting at $55,990 NZD (approximately $38,512 USD) for just the shell and going up to a turn-key build with everything included at $101,990 NZD (approximately $70,154 USD, solar package is extra). For more information, visit Build Tiny NZ.

