265 sq. ft. Boehm is a loft-free modern tiny house

Those of us who might be wary of heights or aren't happy to climb up ladders to get into bed, might see tiny house ladder-accessible lofts as a hazard. After all, what happens when you need to go to the toilet in the middle of the night, or get to an older age when it's a bit difficult to clamber up?

Thankfully, there are plenty of alternatives out there, from tiny houses that eschew the loft, or or ones that have stairs instead of ladders, or ones that sport even the rather convenient elevator bed. One can also put the master bedroom on the main floor, as Florida tiny house builder Movable Roots has done with the Boehm, an ultra-modern design that also boasts plenty of neat design ideas.

© Justin Credible © Justin Credible

Standing at 28 feet long and encompassing 265 square feet (including the guest loft), the custom-built Boehm's main living space is centred on an elevated seating area. Underneath the sofa are drawers, and if one looks closely, there are two metal C-shaped tables hidden here that can be taken out and used for whatever reason. They can also be joined together to form a larger table.

On the entry side, we see a step here that conveniently incorporates two food bowls for the client's dog.

© Justin Credible © Justin Credible

© Justin Credible © Justin Credible

© Justin Credible © Justin Credible

© Justin Credible © Justin Credible

The kitchen occupies both sides of the home at one end, and it includes space for a full-height refrigerator, stovetop and compact oven and lots of storage in the counter and overhead. If one looks closely, the overhead cabinets have a large drawer of some kind in the middle -- an interesting idea to store flatter items that also saves space.

The faux-marble countertops are gorgeous, and the company tells us that it's Dekton, a less costly, lighter, thinner option that is 60 percent recycled, and is a combination of quartz, porcelain, and glass that has been sinterized (created using heat and compaction) to make it strong, and resistant to scratches, stains and abrasion.

© Justin Credible © Justin Credible

© Justin Credible © Justin Credible

© Justin Credible © Justin Credible

The bathroom lies just past the kitchen behind a rolling barn-style door, and it's pretty roomy in here, with a large shower, sink and mirror, and more Dekton.

© Justin Credible © Justin Credible

© Justin Credible © Justin Credible

The guest loft -- which is reached via a removable ladder -- is just above the bathroom.

© Justin Credible © Justin Credible

On the other side of the house is the master bedroom, which has a hideaway bed that can hinge down when in use, and can be put away to make more space when it's not. As with the bathroom, this sleeping room is closed off with two rolling barn doors.

© Justin Credible © Justin Credible

© Justin Credible © Justin Credible

© Justin Credible © Justin Credible

© Justin Credible © Justin Credible

This is an elegantly executed house for those who are looking for an alternative to a master bedroom loft. The Boehm's pricing is somewhere in the upper range at USD $78,999 -- with an optional deck coming in at an extra $5,000. To find out more, visit Movable Roots, on Facebook and Instagram.

Via: Tiny House Talk