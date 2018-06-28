BIG gets small

Bjarke builds a tiny house in the woods.

The Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) has been taking over the world with its huge projects, but it's nice to see that they still have time to sweat the small stuff, like this little A-45 cabin for Klein House.

It is the first of a series of tiny houses commissioned by designer Soren Rose, as a way for people to get outta town.

Klein’s mission is to give you the possibility of combining city life with owning a sustainable tiny house designed with the utmost care for living quality and built with the highest standard of craftsmanship.

BIG writes that the design "evolves from the traditional A-frame cabin, known for its pitched roof and angled walls which allow for easy rain run-off and simple construction."

Soren Rose wants his tiny homes to be sustainable, so he has hired "experts in automation, water consumption and solar power to ensure a beautiful, fully reliable and self-powered home." None of this is visible on the prototype, which appears to have a big sink and shower, so it is hard to tell where the water comes from or where it goes. Then, of course, there is the question of where you put solar panels when you are in the middle of the woods.

From BIG's website:



Upon entering, the 180 SF interior space reflects a minimal nordic abode prioritized for "hyggelig" comfort and design. From the exposed timber frame in solid pine, the Douglas fir floor and customizable space-grade [?] insulating cork walls, A45 brings nature inside.

It is a lovely design, complete with Moresoe wood stove and high-end kitchen and bath fixtures,

On the Klein website, they explain the rationale for the project:

Today 54% of the world’s population of 7.5 billion people lives in major cities and while we urbanites work hard, the majority of us can’t afford to buy a second home. We love a great escape on weekends and holidays. We fantasize about a home outside the city, at our favorite vacation spot, being on the beach or deep in the woods. But the realities of renovation costs, annual maintenance, and hefty down payments keep us from fulfilling this dream.

Interviewed in AD, Ingels says "When you go into the woods, you actually want to get into the woods. A home that’s incredibly compact ensures that nature is what you end up experiencing.”

Alas, it does not appear to be sold with the woods, so the realities of hefty down payments for purchasing a property, complying with minimum floor areas and other zoning restrictions, or annual taxes still apply. This is the reason that there are so many lovely architect-designed prototype tiny houses parked around North America looking for a home. Perhaps its real market is in Sweden, where tiny Friggebods are legal and popular.

But it is a lovely design.