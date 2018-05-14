Robust tiny house has slide outs that help it expand to 374 sq. ft. (Video)

It's been pointed out before that tiny houses aren't all that big; most of them are about 8.5 feet wide, or about the width of a road-worthy trailer. But what if tiny houses could grow in size once they've been set up somewhere?

That's the idea behind the Aurora, a tiny home with slide-outs that can help it expand to a total of 374 square feet. Created by Canadian company Zero Squared, we covered the Aurora a couple of years back, when it was still a concept, but it has now actually been built. We get a quick tour of how the 26-foot-long Aurora works via the company:

© Zero Squared © Zero Squared

© Zero Squared © Zero Squared

The RV-inspired slide-outs -- which are located on either side of the layout and are offered in either a 'permanent' or a motorized 'mobile' version that is then sealed against leaks or drafts -- mean extra space on both sides. The company says:

The Aurora’s dual expanding rooms are NOT your traditional RV slide outs. The engineering and seal system has been developed and tested in partnership with Lippert Components and Boyd Seals who are the leading manufacturers in this technology.

So there's more space for the lounge to fit a full-sized couch, and more space for the bedroom, which features a Murphy bed that can fold up to free up more space for other activities. What's nice about the design is the partition wall between the two, which creates a sense that these two spaces are a little more separate.

© Zero Squared © Zero Squared

The mechanism for hideaway bed is also conveniently connected to a desk, so that when one hinges the bed down, the desk moves out of the way automatically, so one doesn't have to clean up the desk to use the bed. The loft-less design is an advantage for those who can't climb up the ladder to those head-banging sleeping lofts that many tiny houses have. Nevertheless, there is still a 33 sq. ft. loft overhead, which can be used for storage.

© Zero Squared © Zero Squared

© Zero Squared © Zero Squared

© Zero Squared © Zero Squared

The kitchen can fit a full-sized refrigerator, oversized microwave, a compact three-burner stove and oven. There's also a dining area with a fold-up extra counter that can serve as extra prep space or for when guests come over.

© Zero Squared © Zero Squared

© Zero Squared © Zero Squared

© Zero Squared © Zero Squared

The bathroom has a relatively huge 32" by 48" fiberglass shower which has an imitation tile look to it -- however, it's more lightweight than real tile and won't crack during travel. There's a standard RV toilet, and a space for a compact combination washer-dryer -- but it's under the sink, which might be a bit awkward ergonomically if you want to get up really close to the sink.

© Zero Squared © Zero Squared

© Zero Squared © Zero Squared

© Zero Squared © Zero Squared

One of the big pluses is that the Aurora is RVIA/CSA certified, meaning that this tiny house would be allowed in more places that do welcome RVs (tiny houses that aren't RVIA (Recreation Vehicle Industry Association) certified are more likely to be turned away at RV parks). Tiny homes that are certified in this way are a little more expensive, and that's the case here with the Aurora, which rings in at the more costly end of the tiny house spectrum at USD $90,500. In any case, you can find out more at Zero Squared.

[Via: Tiny House Talk]