Two-bedroom Archer tiny house is made for small families (Video)

Equipped with two bedrooms and a secondary loft, there's plenty of space to grow in this small home.

Whether one calls it 'downsizing' or 'downshifting', the idea of living a happier, fuller life unencumbered by the tyranny of owning 'stuff' in order to keep up with the Joneses is catching on all over the world.

Over in New Zealand, Build Tiny (featured previously for their Millennial, Boomer and Buster tiny homes) just unveiled their latest build, The Archer, which incorporates a ground floor bedroom that's perfect for a young child or teen, a master sleeping loft, secondary loft and even a removable trailer. Here's the tour:

© Cassandra Sharp © Cassandra Sharp

The main side entry on the ground floor of the 26-foot-long Archer opens into a flexible living area that could be used for eating, work or play.

To the right is a ladder that leads up to the secondary loft, which as pictured here is being used as a cozy living room for watching television.

Directly below is the ground floor bedroom, which can fit a queen-size mattress or smaller. There's overhead cabinets here to store things, and there's lots of headroom as well, compared to other children's bedrooms we've seen in tiny houses.

On the other side of the home is the kitchen, which has been laid out to include a long counter, dishwasher, washing machine, refrigerator, stove and oven, and an abundance of storage all over.

Beyond is the bathroom, which is hidden behind a space-saving pocket door. The bathroom includes a locally made Bambooloo composting toilet, and a shower that uses a handy rollaway shower screen.

Going up the staircase, one will find no space is wasted; a number of cabinets and cubbies have been integrated into the side and into the treads of the stairs here.

Upstairs, one will find the master loft, which can accommodate either a king- or queen-sized bed. There's also a tallish wardrobe, plus a long "walking platform" beside the bed that allows one to stand up fully.

The Archer comes insulated with recycled Earthwool® glasswool and is steel-framed using locally mined iron-sand and recycled steel, making it a lighter tiny house; many options including solar power. Pricing starts at USD $40,275 (NZD $58,500) for just the shell, all the way up to USD $73,321 (NZD $106,500) for a complete build. To find out more, visit Build Tiny, Instagram and Facebook.