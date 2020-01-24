6 dreamy tiny homes created for Disney characters
Who needs a Disney castle when you could have one of these fairytale tiny homes instead?
While a traditional Disney storyline may end up with our protagonists living happily ever after in a shimmering palace – it's amusing to imagine what would happen if we flipped the script. What if our favorite heroes and heroines, for example, decided to reject the fairytale McCastle and join the tiny house movement instead?
This is the idea that the folks at Angie's List decided to have some fun with. After exploring the Disney universe for ideas and re-watching their favorite Disney movies, they get the most "nuanced, accurate hints of what the Disney characters’ decorating choices would be." And then they went to work creating imaginary tiny dream homes for six of our fictional stars. And seriously, they are (almost) all fit for a princess! Or a cowboy ... or a living skeleton?
1. A tiny home for Elsa from Frozen
2. A tiny home for Woody from Toy Story
Our favorite cowboy doll gets a vintage western look, complete with solid wood interiors, rustic cabinets, and some frontier Victoriana by way of an antler chandelier. "The vintage western look continues out to the wraparound balcony on the exterior, just like in the old west. And every tiny house should have a rocker outside," notes Angie's List, "doubly so if it’s the home of a cowboy."
3. A tiny home for Merida from Brave
4. A tiny home for Belle from Beauty and the Beast
Belle's tiny home is modeled after the cottage home of her father; but just the dormer! Because really, who needs the rest of the cottage when you can have just the dormer? Besides, we know that Belle will be lost in her books all day anyway, so it's a good thing she has stacks of them piled everywhere.
5. A tiny home for Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas
6. A tiny home for Mulan from Mulan
Ending things on a lighter note, a chic Eastern-themed tiny house fit for a modern-day minimalist. "The overall aesthetic is toned down, with coffee and tea colors throughout the fixtures and fittings. For added detail, we also included Chinese jars, books, figurines, canisters, and the necklaces that Mulan and her husband got before they rode off for their mission in Mulan II." The fresh magnolia blooms are a lovely touch, as Mulan means "magnolia" in Chinese.