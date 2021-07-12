Couple's Self-Built Camper Adapts to Different Situations on the Road

With summer in full swing, many people are hitting the road, traveling in search of newfound destinations and experiences. Of course, there's always more than one way to travel comfortably: some may choose to do some convenient and inexpensive car camping, others may go full-on RVing, while others may choose the simplicity of touring around on a bike. Whatever it may be, the idea is to venture out onto lesser-known paths.

But for those who are a bit handier, a self-built camper may be the way to go. Aiming to have a comfortable place to stay for himself and his wife while on the road, Ecuador-based architect Juan Alberto Andrade of JAG Studio created La Casa Nueva ("the new house"), a custom-made camper that can adapt to different locations and situations.

JAG Studio

The portable structure is equipped with everything that two people might need, such as a bed, workstations, kitchen, and bathroom. The project arose from the couple's personal requirements as they travel around Ecuador, photographing local architecture and sceneries, as Andrade explained:

"La Casa Nueva is... a voluntary retreat without a specific place taking the demands of habitability almost anywhere. [..] Its portability gives it the ability to stay for short periods of time in different locations and with different configurations. The House aims to be always new, to be perceived or experienced depending on the place where it stops, therefore, the chosen position will be decisive in its condition of use."

The wheeled dwelling measures about 10 feet by 6.5 feet and is built on top of a metal trailer base, while its exterior is constructed with yellowheart lumber, teak boards.

JAG Studio

The camper's simple but striking gabled form takes some of its design cues from the vernacular architecture of residences along the Ecuadorian coast, reinterpreting these local building traditions and forms with a modern twist.

JAG Studio

Looking a bit like a very tiny house, the structure's outer "skin" can be completely closed off like a wooden shell, or it can be completely opened up to integrate itself with nature.

The interior is built out with plywood boards and is organized as a series of modules based on functionality. Each module measures approximately 23.6 inches.

JAG Studio

The first two modules are allocated for the bed and its raised storage platform, as well as a series of bars that are intended for hanging storage.

The other three modules are dedicated to a multifunctional, flexible space, which can be transformed into a space for working, or for dining.

To do that, all one has to do is deploy either one of the two flip-up tables beside the bed.

JAG Studio

Past that, we have two entry doors on either side.

JAG Studio

At the very rear of the camper, there is a small kitchenette in an alcove, which is equipped with storage cabinets, a counter for preparing food, and a small wooden bowl sink. The kitchen is designed to be as open as possible: In addition to a window at eye level, one side of the kitchen also completely opens up, creating a mini-bar of sorts to pass food to the outside. The camper has water storage tanks as well.

JAG Studio

The self-built composting toilet is tucked into a small space, right beside the kitchen, but is accessed from the outside, which helps to eliminate any cross-contamination between the toilet and the kitchen.

JAG Studio

Not everyone may choose to build their own camper, but by creating an adaptable home that can be brought with them on their travels and which is tailored to their specific needs, the couple can now journey comfortably on their own terms, no matter what the situation may be. To see more, visit JAG Studio.