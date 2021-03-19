Flat-Pack Furniture Quickly Transforms This Loft-Free Tiny Home

Despite the limited amount of space that tiny houses seem to offer, that hasn't limited the variety of possible spatial configurations that designers, builders, and do-it-yourselfers have come up with over the years. Is entertaining guests a big priority? Well, build a tiny house with its own large "social area." Love climbing? Here's a tiny house built by avid mountain climbers, designed around storing their trove of mountaineering gear. Hate climbing? Here's a tiny house that has no loft to climb. The large list of tiny living possibilities goes on.

In Bulgaria, Sofia-based company Ecobox Home is offering another creative iteration of the tiny house genre – one that features a multifunctional living room that's activated with nifty, custom-made flat-pack transformer furniture.

Ecobox Home Ltd.

The company's flagship model, the utilitarian-sounding EBH 659, boasts a clean, modern look on its 22-foot-long exterior, thanks to the combination of durable, dark metal cladding and the warmer textures of wood siding.

Ecobox Home Ltd.

Stepping past the glazed entry door, we come into the EBH 659's pleasant, wood-clad interior, which measures 180 square feet in total. This tiny house has a loft-less design that includes a primary bedroom, a living room that can function as a dining space and a sleeping area for guests, plus a kitchen and bathroom.

Taking a closer look at the multifunctional living room, we see that it has a convertible sofa that actually consists of two rolling upholstered benches, which also have integrated storage underneath. When it's not needed, both sofa bench pieces can be rolled away and stowed underneath the raised platform that undergirds the primary bedroom. As we've seen before, finding clever ways to store things in a tiny house is a must if one is to maximize every square inch.

Ecobox Home Ltd.

To transform the living room into a dining room, all one has to do is unhook the picture frame, which folds down to become a dining table – a really ingenious design.

Ecobox Home Ltd.

To add chairs, one can slide them out from underneath the benches.

Ecobox Home Ltd.

The chairs are made as a flat-pack design, so they can be folded up into one flat piece, which really helps to save space.

Ecobox Home Ltd.

Here is everything all set up to create the "dining" mode.

Ecobox Home Ltd.

Not only does the dual-piece convertible sofa pull out in different lengths in order to create different layouts (either a loveseat or an L-shaped sectional), it can also be fully deployed to form a comfy double-sized guest bed.

Ecobox Home Ltd.

The adjacent kitchen is small but functional, and includes a sink, two-burner stovetop, storage in the cabinets above and below – all arranged in an L-shaped configuration. The smart television is perched high above in one corner so that occupants can sit and watch from the sofa or dining table.

Ecobox Home Ltd.

To streamline the look of the kitchen, the small refrigerator is hidden behind a wooden cabinet door.

Ecobox Home Ltd.

Walking up the two steps (one of which has storage integrated within) into the primary bedroom, where we have a large bed and two built-in reading lamps on the wall.

Ecobox Home Ltd.

The bed is surrounded by windows on two sides, offering a view to the outdoors.

Ecobox Home Ltd.

The bathroom is situated at the opposite end of the house. There's plenty of storage available for toiletries and other items on the built-in shelving, as well as in the wooden vanity under the sink and behind in the mirror cabinet. The shower in the corner is pretty large and is outfitted with glass doors, making it feel quite spacious.

Ecobox Home Ltd.

Overall, this modern and loft-free tiny house has lots of smart space-saving concepts that would work best with those who don't mind moving things around to switch from one mode to another. The EBH 659 is being offered at three different price points: either the shell with only plumbing, electricity, doors and windows installed (priced at $24,923); or the mid-level pricing ($30,884), which includes the previous features plus folding furniture and shower cabin; while the fully kitted-out version of the EBH 659 ($39,234) comes with all the fixtures, furniture, plus a built-in sound system, an air-conditioning unit, and integrated LED ambient lights. To find out more information, visit Ecobox Home.