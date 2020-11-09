Tiny Apartment Has Almost Everything Built Into the Bed

One of the biggest problems with living in small spaces is storage, and many people just jam stuff under the bed. Others, like Graham Hill in his LifeEdited apartment in New York, make space by using beds that fold into the wall.

Architect Yuda Naimi takes a different approach; he has reinvented the bed in this 270 square foot Barcelona apartment.

Naimi Studio with permission

"The apartment was subdivided by one main piece of furniture that combines the following features: a double bed, two nightstands with electricity outlets, a deep cupboard for hanging clothes, 11 drawers, a washing machine and storage space," Naimi explains. "The furniture is comprised of several units, which can be moved, and allows the use of all of the space underneath the bed."

Naimi Studio

The detailing is quite beautiful, all made in boxes that pull apart.

Naimi Studio with permission

You enter through the kitchen, which is common in many small apartments, but it doesn't feel like a kitchen; the sink is behind doors and the counter is clear of any appliances, and hides the refrigerator and stove.

Naimi Studio

There is an interesting screen at the end of the kitchen counter, because Naimi says people shouldn't have to look at the dishes when they are sitting at the table. This is something that is almost never considered in modern open kitchens.

Naimi Studio

There is stuff hidden everywhere; while one wall is exposed brick, the other is furred out to have some depth, so that all the electronics can be hidden behind these doors found in a flea market.

Kirsten Dirksen of Fair Companies visited the apartment and did another of her wonderful videos of small spaces, and which shows the bed being disassembled for access to all the stuff hidden away.

“Each side of the furniture has multiple purposes: a shelf for drinks or extra bench placed next to the dining table, or the stairs/drawers that lead to the bed which can also be used as seats, becoming part of the adjacent entertaining area.”

Naimi Studio

The high exposed vaulted ceilings and white tile floors bounce light into the space; even though it is just a set of doors to the balcony, it feels so bright and airy and tidy, because it's been designed with a place for everything.

"The multipurpose nature of these units allows the apartment’s spaces to grow when it is necessary. Furthermore, all of the spaces of the apartment, apart from the bathroom, enjoy direct sunlight."

Yuda Naimi has renovated a number of apartments that he puts in the category of micro-living; see them all at Naimi Studio.