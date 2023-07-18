These Plastic-Free Dishwasher Tablets Really Work!

Plastic must have surely seemed like a miracle in its early days. Cheap, lightweight, easy to manufacture, and exceedingly durable, it wasn't long before it replaced almost every other material for packaging. Yet as we know all too well now, single-use plastic is smothering the planet. What made it so successful for packaging—especially its durability—makes it a disaster as a pollutant, impacting terrestrial and marine ecosystems in every corner of the globe.

While some people may be hesitant to give up its convenience, many may be surprised to find that plastic-free solutions can be even more convenient. Case in point: Biodegradable dishwashing tablets. We especially like Cleancult's dishwashing tablets, which can be purchased at Free the Ocean. Here is how they stack up compared to conventional detergent.

Unlike powdered or liquid detergents, dishwashing tablets come pre-measured.

Cleancult tablets are individually wrapped in a water-soluble film so that a user does not need to unwrap each one.

They come in a 100% recyclable cardboard box rather than a plastic tub.

They are free from harsh chemicals.

They are Leaping Bunny Certified (vegan and cruelty-free).

And not only that, but they do their job. They conquer caked-on messes, grease, and grime and leave dishes and glassware squeaky clean. We know that some people think that eco-friendly formulations don't perform as well as their harsh synthetic-chemical counterparts, but it's not true. There has been much focus on creating safer alternatives, and scientists have done wonders in formulating equally effective products that don't harm the planet.

“Not only do these dishwasher tablets replace detergent packaged in plastic bottles, but they’re also the most effective option I’ve tried!" says Mimi Ausland, co-founder of Free the Ocean. "One tablet per wash, and your dishes come out sparkling clean with no residue left behind. Simply add the box to your recycling bin when you’re finished.”

