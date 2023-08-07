The Nest Is a Rentable Modern Tiny Cabin to 'Rewild' Guests

The tiny house movement has become mainstream enough that most people have a mental image of what a tiny house looks like: typically on wheels and no more than 8.5 feet wide—the maximum trailer width that one can tow without a special permit.

But tiny houses can be a much more diverse genre than one might assume; there are ultra-tiny houses, modular pre-fabricated tiny houses, extra-wide tiny houses, and even tiny house-RV hybrids. And, of course, there are houses that could be designated as a tiny house, even if they don't have the conventional long and narrow footprint of one.

The Nest is one tiny-ish house that could fit that bill—and we love that it features a unique layout that breaks out of the usual tiny house mold. Located in Hocking Hills, Ohio, this 545-square-foot dwelling is one of the two short-term rentals available at Rewild Rentals, a property owned by husband-and-wife team Aimee and Andrew, who started their venture as a way to share the natural beauty of the place with guests. We get a tour of this rentable modern cabin via Levi Kelly:

Clad with black board-and-batten wood siding, the exterior of this small house presents a modern profile, topped with a long, sloping roof on one side that also covers the outdoor patio.

Levi Kelly

The entry is found via a door that has been painted a warm and welcoming green. Turning to the right, we enter into the main living space, which feels immense thanks to the high ceilings and the large, stacked windows that open up the space to lots of light and the view outside.

Levi Kelly

This side of the house includes a kitchen in one corner, a living room on the other side, and a small dining area in between.

Levi Kelly

The living room has a couch that looks supremely comfortable for movie nights, facing a television that has been mounted on a stone accent wall. There is a wood stove in one corner to add some supplementary heating.

Levi Kelly

The kitchen has all of the basics needed to make breakfast or simple meals, using the full-sized stove, oven, and refrigerator. Washing the dishes is easy, too, thanks to the large apron sink and dishwasher. Putting the dishes away on the open walnut wood shelving helps to keep the kitchen visually organized, while the black and gray backsplash behind the stove adds an elegant touch.

Made with walnut wood, the bespoke dining table is compact but enough for two people to eat their meals. The round shape facilitates the circulation to flow more readily around it and is a great trick to make small spaces feel less cramped.

Levi Kelly

Another beautiful view, from the vantage point of the kitchen sink.

Levi Kelly

The kitchen is connected to the patio here via a sliding glass door, plus a large window on top, which helps to visually connect the interior with the exterior.

Levi Kelly

Out on the patio, there is a covered space where one can cook on the barbeque or relax, and there is a screen made with wooden panels to provide more privacy.

Levi Kelly

There is also this lovely cone-shaped hammock to lounge around in (it reminds us of this neat DIY suspended bed made with a recycled trampoline). Past that, there's a hot tub and another section of deck with two loungers for outdoor seating.

Levi Kelly

Back inside, we move on over to the other side of this small house, where we find the bathroom behind a sliding barn-style door, made with a huge piece of live-edge wood.

Levi Kelly

The bathroom is gorgeous with its vertical white tiles and muted green and wood palette.

Levi Kelly

And here is the freestanding bathtub under a skylight, in its own wet area that is separated by a tall glass panel.

Levi Kelly

Right beside the bathroom is the bedroom, where we find a king-sized bed and several more generous windows that make the space feel much brighter and larger.

Levi Kelly

The Nest has an intriguing layout that might inspire small and tiny house enthusiasts when designing their own dwelling. According to the booking page, the Nest will cost about $258 per night, not including fees. As travel habits are gradually changing from flying to more budget- and eco-conscious options like staycations or the time-honored road trip, destinations closer to home can be just as exciting to explore as those abroad—and likely even more comfortable with places to stay like this modern cabin. To find out more, visit Rewild Rentals or here to book.

