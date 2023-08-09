Retired Couple's Tiny House Enables Travel and an Active Lifestyle

One stereotypical idea about tiny houses is that they are generally for the younger generation of would-be home-buyers, many of whom are not able to get a foot in the door when it comes to today's astronomical housing prices and/or aren't afraid of building their own home.

But older generations also consider tiny homes as an attractive and more eco-conscious option when it comes to retirement, especially those who want to be more active and mobile during their golden years.

Take, for example, this latest build from Canadian tiny house builder Fritz Tiny Homes for a retired couple from Ottawa, Canada. Known for their impressive bespoke dwellings that feature things like micro-gyms, one of their most recent projects is an elegant home that features more space-saving ingenuity and is geared toward the couple's active lifestyle.

Dubbed The Macdonald, the 32-foot-long (9.7-meter-long) tiny home is built on top of a gooseneck trailer, which is easier to tow than the usual bumper tow trailer. The fully off-grid home combines craftsman, eclectic, and modern architectural styles to create a simultaneously comfortable and utilitarian dwelling, with a hint of luxury in its top-quality materials and furnishings. As Fritz Tiny Homes told us:

"[The clients] approached us for a custom tiny home because they dreamt of embracing a nomadic lifestyle, seeking both comfort and portability. This is their eighth home, and they were determined to make it their forever full-time residence.

The couple live an active, outdoor lifestyle which led them to opt for a tiny home in their retirement. They wanted to explore new places, camp, hike, cross-country ski, and snowshoe. They even have a treeline camper on top of their truck, which they've used extensively. They are also avid kayakers and e-bikers. An interesting part of their adventures is that they've made arrangements for their beloved cat to join in, with a specially designed carrier."

There are two entrances: one on the non-gooseneck end and another door on the side. On the house's exterior, the entry area features a deck that flips down when the home is stationary, creating a nice outdoor space for the couple to drink their morning coffee. This is also where we find the front hall closet to the left when one enters, which doubles as a spot for utilities like the panels for the solar power system.

Next up is the living room, which features a Gemini sofa from Resource Furniture that converts into a bunk bed. This addition suits the couple well, as they have two grown adult children who can now have a place to sleep when they visit.

Besides this stealthy sleeper sofa for two, there are also roller blinds for the window that double as a projector screen for movie nights, with a soundbar hidden under the window sill.

Overlapping the living room is the dining and kitchen area. There is a small dining table here, which also hides a clever coffee table underneath that can be pulled out and moved over to the living room.

The kitchen itself is compact but light and airy, thanks to the minimal amount of cabinetry. The couple opted for drawers that pull out behind the cabinet doors, as well as a large slide-out pantry, which helps to not only save space, but keeps everything within reach.

Adjacent to the kitchen is the bathroom, where many features are packed into a small space measuring five by eight feet.

For instance, there is a lovely 46-by-32-inch mini-soaker tub with a rainfall shower, plus a composting toilet, an all-in-one washer-dryer, a sink made with custom concrete, and a heated towel rack.

Beyond that is the master bedroom, which is situated above the gooseneck. Here we have a custom-built, LED-backlit headboard with integrated reading lights and built-in side tables.

Opposite the bed is a wall of closet storage, which uses the leftover space above the bathroom. Farther behind the two his-and-her closets, we have what the company calls a "Narnia space" that serves as an extra spot for stashing seasonal gear. Additionally, under the bedroom and accessed via the exterior of the home is the "gear-age," where the couple stores their outdoor equipment, like electric bikes, skis, and kayaks.



So far, the couple has traveled from Alberta to Ontario in their tiny home, before making the cross-country trip over to Vancouver Island, where it is currently parked. The idea is to have the flexibility to move their home once or twice a year to places where they want to visit, while still having a cozy home they can retreat to. As the company explains, this setup shows how well tiny homes can work for retirees, whether it's for traveling, or as a form of passive income:



"Tiny homes offer a great solution for retirees who wish to be intentional in how they spend their time. It's especially beneficial for those looking to downsize and reduce their environmental footprint. By opting for a tiny home, retirees can free up financial resources to spend on other experiences and passions, as there are fewer expenses associated with maintaining and managing a smaller living space. It also means less time spent on household chores, allowing retirees to devote more time to the things they love."

