This Wood-Clad Laneway Suite Enlivens an Urban Back Alley

In many parts of the world, the ongoing shortage of affordable housing is a complex issue that will likely require a multi-faceted slate of solutions, everything from changing local zoning by-laws to densifying cities further with the so-called "missing middle" of urban density—such as townhouses, courtyard apartments, and multiplexes—and distributing that density much better at strategic points in a city.

Over in Toronto, Canada, an increasingly expensive housing market has compelled some to opt for a new kind of housing. Dubbed laneway suites, this is a type of accessory dwelling unit (or ADU) that is often built in the backyard of a larger main house, sharing its utilities while having access to the hidden rear laneways that criss-cross much of the downtown core.

Local architecture firm Creative Union (seen here previously) took on redesigning one such laneway suite from the ground up. Located in the neighborhood of Queen West, the existing building on the site was a dilapidated one-story garage that needed a complete overhaul. As Creative Union's studio director, Claudia Bader, explained to us:

"The Dufferin Laneway Suite had its own challenges and space restrictions. The way it was situated on the lot was not in compliance with [Toronto's] laneway suite by-law. However, we found a way around this and were able to add area by enlarging the second floor via a cantilever at the back of the building (facing the backyard) while maintaining the existing foundation, slab and building enclosure on the main floor."

These creative workarounds have resulted in what is now a two-story, two-bedroom accessory dwelling that opens out onto a quiet laneway.

Riley Snelling

The square footage has been significantly increased; it now stands at a modestly larger 960 square feet (89 square meters), comprised of an open plan living room and kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom, plus a small outdoor patio area.

The exterior has been changed completely; the rundown garage has been replaced with a crisply dignified facade of wooden siding—some of it left in its natural color, other parts painted in a somber black. The facade is now set back slightly from the laneway, creating an urban porch of sorts with a privacy-enhancing planter in front.

Riley Snelling

Here we can see how the new ancillary suite looks like in relation to the rest of this rear laneway—a typical view in many parts of downtown Toronto, where back in the Victorian era, they once served as back alleys for workers to bring deliveries of coal, housing for chauffeurs, or for horses to get into their stables. Now they are often places where kids can safely play, and people can wash and fix their cars on the weekend. There's since been a move to rename some of these laneways after persons who contributed to their local communities—hard-working new Canadians, one rumrunner, and even a few horses—all reflecting the hidden history of the city.

Riley Snelling

Stepping inside, we enter into the kitchen area. The space overall feels bright and generous, thanks to the architects' focus on ensuring "efficient circulation" within the design, in addition to a focus on lighter paint colors and pale-toned wood and tile.

Riley Snelling

The dining table has been merged in with the kitchen island—it's actually more of a peninsula here—effectively streamlining different functions into one and thus maximizing the limited space.

Riley Snelling

The living room doesn't feel too small either, thanks to its direct connection to the outdoor patio via two large sliding doors. The use of a compact, round coffee table—with a glass surface that lets you see the floor—helps to create the illusion of greater space by doing away with bulky, solid furniture.

Riley Snelling

There has been some built-in storage here in the form of closets right by the staircase. The architects opted for a slatted screen rather than railings, to increase visual interest and light penetration, and to tie the staircase in with the rest of the material scheme.

Riley Snelling

It's a pretty narrow staircase due to the limited footprint of the house, but it doesn't feel too cramped with the skylight overhead that lets light pour in.

Riley Snelling

Arriving upstairs, from the landing we see both bedrooms which sit right next to each other.

Riley Snelling

This bedroom has large windows on two sides to permit sunlight to come in.

Riley Snelling

This other bedroom—which here is furnished as a home office—has one large slanted window that is visible on the front facade.

Riley Snelling

We also find the bathroom upstairs, where a skylight has been added above to make it feel more luxurious and spacious.

Riley Snelling

In cities like Toronto, the dire shortage of affordable housing isn't going to resolve itself anytime soon—it will undoubtedly need a lot of political will and innovative thinking to get out of this mess that has been years in the making. However, it's very likely that small projects like this to readapt Toronto's underutilized spaces for housing will continue to be part of the solution. To see more, visit Creative Union.

