Family's Articulated 'Bendy' Bus Conversion Transformed Into Cozy Bus Hideaway

When it comes to converting a vehicle into a comfy home-on-wheels, size really does matter. For people who want the absolute minimum of space, something like a Toyota Prius (like this #HotelPrius) might do, while those who need a little more space will likely opt for something larger like a van. Then there are short buses, which offer a bit more space to store tools or include a roof deck and a bar. Beyond that, there are the full-length buses, which are often large enough to suit adventurous couples who work and travel or even families with kids.

But there's an even larger option than your run-of-the-mill school bus—yes, we are talking about those extra-long articulated (aka "bendy") buses that have an accordion fold in the middle. Though a bit rarer in the world of vehicle conversions, they do exist, and some of them end up being quite remarkable DIY projects, like this gorgeous example created by Australian couple Emma and Nick Hill. Best of all, this incredible bus home is available to rent for short stays.

Dubbed The Bus Hideaway, the bus dwelling has been built out of a 1985 Volvo "bendy" bus that the couple purchased in 2014 on a local secondhand marketplace for $6,000. Nick, who works as a teacher, took a year-long service leave in order to renovate the bus, at a cost of $45,000. The aim was to live temporarily on the bus, while the family undertook the construction of a straw bale home.

The Bus Hideaway

The Bus Hideaway is currently located about half an hour from Launceston, Tasmania, Australia, and has been built with simplicity in mind, using upcycled, recycled, and thrifted materials, and local and handmade accessories. Though it was purchased in good running condition, the bus is now permanently attached to an addition that is perfect for even more space to lounge around in. Nevertheless, the bus itself is fully featured with a large kitchen, bathroom, living room, office space, and a bedroom with a king-sized bed.

The Bus Hideaway

From the addition, we see the steps leading up into the front of the bus.

The Bus Hideaway

Inside the bus proper, one comes into a small area that functions as an office space, which has its own window and shelving.

The Bus Hideaway

Beyond that, we come into the kitchen, which is split into two areas running along both sides of the bus. There are full-sized appliances like a refrigerator, stove, microwave oven, as well as a double sink and lots of drawers and cabinets.

The Bus Hideaway

The dining area is located further into the bus and uses an extendable wooden gate-leg dining table from IKEA. In addition, there are storage drawers built into the table. Transformer furniture such as this is a simple way to save space, as it can shrink in size when it's not needed, or grow and expand when more guests come over.

The Bus Hideaway

Past the dining zone, we come into the living room, which centers around an adorably small but efficient cast iron Jotul wood stove that has been lifted up on its own tiled platform.

The Bus Hideaway

The curved upholstered seating in the bus' accordion fold was Emma's idea, as it makes good use of this otherwise awkward space and allowed Emma to easily nurse her newborn at the time.

The Bus Hideaway

Beyond the living room and the accordion threshold, we have a very large bathroom, which Nick built at Emma's request. There are a couple of long, live-edge wood counters running along the length of the windows on one side, with lots and lots of drawers underneath.

The Bus Hideaway

At the very end, we have a lovely white farmhouse sink and a mirror, surrounded by plenty of warmly textured wood cladding.

The Bus Hideaway

On the other side of the bathroom, we have a shower with a glass wall, and a composting toilet.

The Bus Hideaway

At the very end of this long bus, there is the main sleeping space, which has a comfortable king-size bed, surrounded by windows on two sides.



The Bus Hideaway

The Hill family moved into the half-finished bus in 2015 when Emma was pregnant with their middle child. Now blessed with three growing kids, the Hills finally moved into a conventional home on the same property, after two years in the bus—meaning that visitors who would like a taste of extra-long bus living can rent The Bus Hideaway to see for themselves what it's like. To find out more, visit Airbnb, or check out Instagram.

