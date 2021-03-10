Science Technology The 7 Best Outdoor Motion Sensor Lights of 2021 Lamps that light the night only when you need them By Heidi Wachter Heidi Wachter is a freelance writer, passionate about dogs, travel and adventure, solving the climate crisis, and projects that serve the greater good. She has written for publications like Experience Life, Shondaland, and Betterpet.com. our editorial process Heidi Wachter Updated March 10, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Science Space Natural Science Technology Agriculture Energy Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: Baxia Technology 28 LED Solar Motion Sensor Lights at Amazon "A four-pack of solar motion sensor lights offer efficient lighting at an economical price." Best Budget: LITOM Original Solar Lights at Amazon "This budget-friendly is equipped with high powered LEDs and the latest energy management chip technology." Best Floodlight: Leonlite Dual Head 20-Watt LED Outdoor Security Flood Light at Walmart "Save up to 86.7 percent on energy costs by replacing your 150-watt halogen fixture with this LED option." Best Smart/Wireless: Philips Hue Outdoor Sensor at Walmart "Easy to install, these wireless motion-sensor lights brighten up the 'smart' home experience." Best with Security Camera: Ring Floodlight Camera at Amazon "Connect this light with Alexa to speak to visitors and enable alerts whenever motion is detected." Best LED: LEPOWER 3000LM LED Motion Sensor Light at Amazon "Powered by Samsung LED lamp beads, this light has 45 percent higher motion sensing range than similar options." Best Wireless: Aootek LED Solar Lights with Wide Angle Illumination at Amazon "This wireless motion sensor lamp can be installed anywhere and detects movement up to 26 feet away." Too much artificial light at night is linked to a number of environmental issues. Plants and animals rely on the natural rhythm of day and night to help control their reproduction, sleep, and migratory patterns as well as for protection from predators. Urban light pollution from outdoor sources like parking lots and roadways as well as residences and office buildings interferes with these vital biological activities. Leaving the lights on also increases carbon emissions. In the United States, about 15 million tons of carbon are emitted annually to power outdoor residential lighting alone. Installing motion sensor lighting at home saves money and energy, and helps solve some of the issues associated with keeping the lights on all the time. They’re also a low-cost option for deterring trespassers. Select a model that offers the appropriate type of light that adequately covers the square footage (typically 75 to 100 square feet) you want to brighten, like walkways to your front and back door, driveways, patios, decks, or hazardous locations like swimming pools and staircases. Here are some of the best models of outdoor sensor lights: Best Overall: Baxia Technology 28 LED Solar Motion Sensor Security Wall Lights Buy on Amazon This four-pack of wireless solar-powered motion sensor lights offer efficient lighting at an economical price. Charging up in just eight hours of daylight ensures that they’ll be ready to glow when nightfall comes. The waterproof and heatproof housing protects the 28 LEDs from extreme elements. They detect motion up to 5 meters away at an angle of 120 degrees. That makes them ideal for lighting residential walkways, driveways, patios, and gardens. They’re also available in a two or four pack with 100 LEDs for spaces that require more illumination. Best Budget: LITOM Original Solar Lights

This budget-friendly option from a world leader in solar lighting is equipped with high-powered LEDs and the latest energy management chip technology. It's easy to install, waterproof, and features a 270-degree angle that can reach up to 200 square feet. Choose from three working modes to create different usage scenarios to illuminate front doors, garages, decks, or porches.

Best Floodlight: Leonlite Dual Head 20-Watt LED Dusk to Dawn Outdoor Security Flood Light with Motion Sensor

Ready to replace your halogen-powered floodlight? Save up to 86.7 percent on energy costs by saying goodbye to your 150-watt halogen fixture and hello to this LED option. That's an estimated $715 over the product's lifespan. Customize this ETL-certified product to your lighting needs by choosing from auto, dusk-to-down, or manual operation mode. The dual-head security light features a 180-degree detection angle and 70-foot-long detection distance making it suitable for residential and commercial use. Best Smart/Wireless: Philips Hue Outdoor Sensor Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon Buy on Home Depot Alexa, turn on the motion-sensor light! These easy-to-install, wireless motion-sensor lights brighten up the “smart” home experience. Sync multiple lights together and connect them to the Phillips Hue app and control them from anywhere. It's also compatible with Apple HomeKit. They offer an impressive detection range, are weatherproof, and can also be used as indoor lighting. Mountable on flat walls, outer corner of a wall or post, or a pole. Best with Security Camera: Ring Floodlight Camera Buy on Amazon Buy on Home Depot Ring is an industry leader known for innovative ideas about security, such as a doorbell camera. Ring's motion-activated outdoor recorder monitors your home in 1080 HD video with infrared night vision with Live View. Connect it with Alexa to enable alerts whenever motion is detected and talk to visitors through compatible devices like your phone, tablet, or computer. Two LED lamps are attached to the camera along with a 110-decibel alarm ensuring that you’ll never be snuck up on again. Best LED: LEPOWER 3000LM LED Motion Sensor Light Buy on Amazon Powered by Samsung LED lamp beads, this hardwired security light source has 45 percent higher motion sensing range than similar options. Customize the sensing range from 0 to 72 feet and the lighting time from 0 to 10 minutes to meet your needs. The optical filter lens is easy on the eyes, by offering better illumination and softer light beams. It goes easy on the wallet by saving more than 80 percent on an electric bill compared to its 140-watt halogen counterparts. Best Wireless: Aootek LED Solar Lights with Wide Angle Illumination Buy on Amazon Powered by a 2200mAh capacity lithium-ion battery, this wireless motion sensor lamp can be installed anywhere. No batteries are required as it’s recharged by solar panels with about 20.5 percent efficiency values. It’s 48 LED Lights makes it one brightest LED options on the market. It detects movement up to 26 feet with a 120-angle. Choose from three operation modes for customizing how bright and long you want light to shine on your driveway, walkway, or yard once activated. Final Verdict There are energy efficient outdoor lighting options for just about any situation. If you’re looking for a durable, wireless, solar option, Baxia Technology (view on Amazon) makes a great all-around, affordable choice.Want enhanced security? Let Ring’s floodlight-camera combo (view on Home Depot) be your eye in the night sky. Why Trust Treehugger? Heidi Wachter has been writing about climate and the environment for over a decade. She also owns a 100 year old house and has spent countless hours finding eco-friendly and money-saving options for upgrading its fixtures. The Best Rechargeable Flashlights For Emergencies and Every Day