The Best Eco-Friendly Running Shoes of 2022

Dulcey Lima / Unsplash

A good pair of shoes is necessary for running, but the sad news is that shoes won’t last forever, meaning you’ll need to replace and properly dispose of your old shoes. Lots of new running shoes are typically made from virgin plastics, nylon, polyester, polyurethane, synthetic rubber, and textile dyes, which all have a large carbon footprint because of the amount of energy needed to process the materials. In fact, a 2013 study from MIT found that a typical pair of running shoes creates about 30 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions, most of which comes from manufacturing. But not all shoes are created equal, and lots of companies are creating more eco-friendly running shoes while battling carbon pollution. These shoes are made from materials such as recycled plastics and natural rubber, and have a smaller environmental footprint compared to traditional running shoes. They’re also produced in facilities where workers are treated better and paid fair wages. We researched the market to find the best eco-friendly running shoes.