What's the difference between all these laminated timbers?

We are in the middle of a mass timber construction revolution. What is everyone talking about here?

We are in the middle of a construction revolution, and after attending Woodrise in Quebec City, it appears that the industry really is reaching critical mass timber. Even the New York Times is on it, recently publishing Let’s Fill Our Cities With Taller, Wooden Buildings.

This opportunity arises from cross-laminated timber, or CLT. First introduced in the 1990s, it enables architects and engineers to design tall, fire-safe and beautiful wood buildings. Recent examples in the United States include the seven-story T3 building in Minneapolis, the eight-story Carbon12 building in Portland, Ore., and a six-story dormitory under construction at Rhode Island School of Design in Providence.

© Ema Peter via V2com © Ema Peter via V2com

Except there is no Cross-Laminated Timber in the T3 Building in Minneapolis; it's built out of Glulam and Nail-Laminated Timber. So perhaps it's time to explain what these different forms of mass timber are and how they are used. Coincidentally, I took a lot of photos in Quebec City to do this kind of story.

More on the T3 building in TreeHugger: Everything old is new again with the T3 building in Minneapolis

Glulam

Glue Laminated Timber, or Glulam, is not a new technology, dating back to 1866. It was patented in 1872 in Germany. In 1942 , fully water-resistant phenol-resorcinol adhesives were introduced that made it safe for outdoor use. The wood is all oriented in one direction, so it acts like a solid piece of wood, replacing large beams and columns with wood built up from smaller laminating stock or lamstock. Because all the wood is going in the same direction, it can shrink or expand in length, just like solid wood. It's used for columns and beams, and is holding up the T3 building in Minneapolis.

CLT

Cross-Laminated Timber, or CLT, differs from Glulam in that the wood is glued up with each layer of boards being perpendicular to each other. Because the lamstock is going in two directions, it gets better structural rigidity and doesn't shrink in length or width. Originally invented in Switzerland, the Austrians developed it further in the 1990s; I was told once (but cannot find the source now) that being a landlocked country with high shipping costs, Austrian lumber wasn't competitive internationally, so they developed CLT to add value to their small pieces of lumber.

The first building to get everybody excited was the Murray Grove tower, designed by Waugh Thistleton; interest in the material immediately exploded, given headlines like Nine Storey Apartment Built Of Wood in Nine Weeks By Four Workers.

CLT being pressed in Milan, Italy/ Lloyd Alter/ CLT being pressed in Milan, Italy/ Lloyd Alter/ CC BY 2.0

I first saw the real thing 2012 on a trip to Italy, where they were using it to build houses in an area where stone houses were destroyed by an earthquake. I wrote back then, when it was just barely creeping in to North America:

Perhaps I am overwhelmed by the shock of the new here, but I can't help thinking that this is the ultimate prefab product. It is not the usual old material assembled in a factory instead of on site, but an entirely new way of building, using a new material that is perfectly adapted to computer controlled design and construction. It is cheap to ship and easy to assemble.

NLT

Nail Laminated Timber or NLT is the stuff that the T3 building is made of, because there was not enough CLT capacity in North America to make that big a building, and supplier StructureCraft recommended NLT as an alternative, as Lucas Epp explained:

The teams’ decision to go with NLT (nail-laminated timber) was formed on a number of factors including structural advantages, lower cost, and faster procurement times. For a one-way span, NLT and GLT (glue-laminated timber) panels are more structurally efficient than CLT panels, as they have all of the wood fibre going in the direction of the span.

NLT is really just a modern name for what has been done forever in warehouses and factories, and used to be called mill decking; you just nail boards together. Anyone can make it anywhere and it has been in the codes for a hundred years. The famous Butler Building in Minneapolis is made of the same stuff, but with solid wood columns and beams instead of Glulam.

Glulam column and beam meets NLT floor/ Lloyd Alter/ Glulam column and beam meets NLT floor/ Lloyd Alter/ CC BY 2.0

The aesthetics of NLT are a bit rougher, with that warehouse look that people want these days, without all the trouble of old warehouses. See more of this building: Toronto gets a new old wood office building

DLT

Dowel Laminated Timber or DLT is a more recent development. NLT is full of nails, so you can't work it once it is all assembled without your saw blade complaining. James Henderson of Brettstapel.org explains:

Dübelholz, German for “dowelled wood” refers to the inclusion of wooden dowels which replaced the nails and glue of earlier systems. This innovation involved inserting hardwood dowels into pre-drilled holes perpendicular to the posts.... This system is designed to utilise a moisture content variation between the posts and dowels. Softwood posts (usually fir or spruce) are dried to a moisture content of 12-15%. Hardwood dowels (mostly beech) are dried to a moisture content of 8%. When the two elements are combined, the differing moisture content results in the dowels expanding to achieve moisture equilibrium which locks the posts together.

I think it was StructureCraft that renamed it DLT to fit in with all the other LTs. See them manufacture the stuff in their factory in Abbotsford, British Columbia.

LVL

Laminated Veneer Lumber or LVL is built up from layers of veneer, but with the grain all running in the same direction. If CLT is known as plywood on steroids, LVL is like plywood on a diet. It is used like Glulam, for columns and beams, but compared to lumber it is stronger, straighter and more uniform, and takes greater stresses than Glulam. Andrew Waugh says "this high performance engineered hardwood permits beams and columns to have smaller cross sections than softwood glulam, thereby offering greater elegance to the timber structure."

© Dirk Lindner © Dirk Lindner

It's also really beautiful, as you can see in the Vitsoe headquarters.

Holz

An interesting new variation is this Holz100, which is like CLT, with the lumber running in layers perpendicular to each other, held together with dowels like DLT, so that there is no glue needed. Patented in 1998 by Dr. Edwin Thoma, it seems to be the best of all worlds. Read more: Holz100 is a cross laminated timber held together with dowels

All of these different LTs are used in different conditions; CLT has strength in 2 directions and can sit on columns; NLT and DLT have to sit on beams. NLT is cheaper and anyone with a nailgun and a strong back can make it; CLT requires significant investment, which is why it is still expensive. They all store Carbon Dioxide, and are all part of the mass timber revolution. And while the New York Times writers may not get their LTs right, they do come to the right conclusion about forest management and building with wood:

Incentives that encourage the construction of wood buildings that are drawn from forests with outstanding management are key to our climate future and the future of the forest.

Thanks to Caitlin Ryan of StructureFusion for her help and the great samples of the different wood technologies.