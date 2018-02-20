This snowball vending machine is the worst thing we have ever shown on TreeHugger

We do go on about the problems of convenience on TreeHugger, complaining about Keurig coffee machines and the waste produced because of individual packaging. We complain the incredible price of convenience, both in money and in the externalities, the dealing with the waste produced by it. Not only that, we have lost the ability to do basic things. It's not just us; Tim Wu recently wrote in the New York Times about the tyranny of convenience:

Given the growth of convenience — as an ideal, as a value, as a way of life — it is worth asking what our fixation with it is doing to us and to our country.

So imagine our shock and dismay to find that in Minnesota, they actually have a vending machine that sells snowballs. Seriously, making snowballs is a skill every child should develop and it certainly isn't hard. Oh, but this is the modern age of convenience and we can't let little Quinoa's hands get cold. Seriously, what is this doing to us and our country?

And then there is the packaging, a single-use disposable plastic cylinder that will likely end up on the side of the road. For a snowball!

And of course, there is the money, a dollar for a snowball. Really, everybody complains about hipsters wasting money on avocado toast but I can tell you right now, you will never own a house if you spend your money on snowballs.

It's appalling that people would do this and miss out on such an important life-skill; stay tuned to TreeHugger for an upcoming post from our Northern correspondent Katherine on the preparation and use of artisanal home-made snowballs.

This is truly the most un-treehugger thing we have ever shown. It isn't frugal, it comes in disposable plastic, it takes what was a traditional northern craft and turns it into mass-produced identical spheres with no individuality. Words fail.

Oh wait, it is a gimmick from a marketing firm, Space150, and it is a fundraiser for a local non-profit, the Wilderness Inquiry. Never mind.