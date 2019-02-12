Snøhetta recycles a classic chair design and a lot of old fishing nets

A square chair for a circular economy.

The circular economy, as defined by the Ellen MacArthur foundation, "entails gradually decoupling economic activity from the consumption of finite resources, and designing waste out of the system." It is based on three principles:

Design out waste and pollution

Keep products and materials in use

Regenerate natural systems

The aim has been to understand plastic as a material, its journey and footprint in the value chain, as well as its inherent qualities. A key ambition is to shift the public’s attitude toward used plastic, from regarding it as waste to seeing it as a valuable resource that should be employed in new ways once it has served its original purpose.

The material used in the production of the S-1500 chair is provided by local ﬁsh farming companies like Kvarøy Fiskeoppdrett and Nova Sea, that supply NCP with worn-out ﬁsh nets, ropes and pipes from their operations. Once these components are worn out they can be collected, processed and subsequently grinded [sic] into a granulate that can be injected into formwork, generating endless of possibilities for developing new objects. In this way, the project contributes to building a local, circular economy, as it employs plastic waste from the local industry to produce chairs in the same area.

© Snøhetta © Snøhetta

In order to reduce the need to produce new, virgin plastic, consumers and industry need to acknowledge the value inherent in used plastic and find ways to substitute virgin plastic with recycled material. With the development of the S-1500 chair, Snøhetta hopes to inspire people to employ waste material in new and sustainable ways through innovation and design.

© Snøhetta © Snøhetta