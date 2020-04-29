This is the Settra Series, made from old plastic bottles

It's a duffel bag with various inserts that will keep you organized whenever you leave the house.

A great bag can make travelling easier and more pleasant. When it's the perfect carry-on size, has numerous pockets and zippered compartments for storing everything you need, and comfortable adjustable carrying straps, moving from point A to point B becomes a breeze. And now, imagine doing all this with recycled materials! Enter the Settra Series, made by Monarc.

This is an all-in-one everyday carry bag that's perfect as a gym duffel bag or a travel pack. The bag itself has a generous 40L capacity and comes with several optional inserts – a padded storage case for cameras and lenses, two sizes of compression packs for storing clothes more efficiently, a tech pack for organizing charging cords, devices, and important documents, and a laundry bag for keeping dirty clothes separate from clean.

© Settra Series (used with permission) © Settra Series (used with permission)

All together, the bag plus its various inserts are made from 100 plastic bottles (the bag on its own uses 50 bottles), which have been upcycled into a high-quality, high-performance fabric that's also resistant to water. For its creators, Jesse and Nathan, using recycled material was a priority from the early stages of the design. They said in a press release,

"Everyday, over 60 million plastic water bottles are being thrown away with only an average of 9 percent of them actually being recycled. This is damaging to our planet’s ecology, our food chain, and our survival as a species. By choosing to use recycled materials to build our bags we are using resources that are already available to us, lowering our carbon footprint and helping to tackle the plastic waste problem."

© Settra Series (used with permission) © Settra Series (used with permission)

Perhaps the most appealing aspect of the Settra Series is that it comes with a lifelong guarantee and can be sent back for repair. At the end of its life, the bag is meant to be returned to the company for recycling.

After two years of design and testing, the Settra Series is now on Kickstarter, where it has raised five times its target goal in a few days since launching. Bag sets are on sale for $99-$159, depending on the package you choose. The campaign will continue through May, then production will begin, and bags are expected to ship from the factory in August-September. While this timeline could be affected by COVID-19, as of right now everything is still on schedule.