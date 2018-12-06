Emanuele Pizzolorusso's refillable bottle tells you where to go

This refillable bottle tells you what Google Maps doesn't- where to refill your water bottle

20 years ago a Pepsico VP said "when we are done, tap water will be relegated to showers and washing dishes." He pretty much delivered as promised, as did the Coke "director of sustainable packaging" who is quoted by Elizabeth Royte in Bottlemania as saying "Our vision is to no longer have our packaging viewed as waste but as a resource for future use."

Of course, we know it was all lies, and the biggest beneficiaries are the oil and chemical companies that turn fossil fuels into plastics that are not resources for future use, but are mostly landfilled. And if you need water on the go, you should use a refillable bottle. But what if you are on the go and don't know where to fill it?

© Pizzolorusso Design Studio/ Phil being philled © Pizzolorusso Design Studio/ Phil being philled

That's the charm of designer Emanuele Pizzolorusso's Phil the Bottle.

Phil the bottle is the City Bottle that chooses free water, offered by the drinking fountains to be found in cities, in parks and gardens, in squares and along the streets. On the back of each bottle there is a list of the city’s drinking fountain locations, where it can be filled; these available sources of drinking water, which is safe because it is highly monitored, are listed one by one with easy to find addresses.

This list of drinking fountains reminds us that every city has a privileged relationship with water, the most precious and often forgotten public asset. This project is an amusing invitation to use more tap and less bottled water.

© Pizzolorusso Design Studio © Pizzolorusso Design Studio

Phil the bottles are made of PETG, Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol, which is what Nalgene bottles are made of, a food grade thermoplastic; just don't leave it out in the sun, it degrades under UV light.

It has never been more important that we stop buying bottled water. Making a half litre PET bottle directly produces 3 ounces of CO2; 30 percent of that is transporting petrochemicals, another 30 percent is from the energy used to produce the resin. That bottle is a solid fossil fuel. Only 28 percent of the bottles are recycled, and the rate is actually going down.

© Pizzolorusso Design Studio © Pizzolorusso Design Studio

That's why Phil the Bottle is so clever; it looks good and it tells you where the water is, at least if you are in these cities. Given all the puns, he really should add PHILadelphia.