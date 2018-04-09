Lia has invented a biodegradable, plastic-free pregnancy test

Two million pounds of pregnancy test plastic end up in landfills each year, which is why it's time for a re-design that's both greener and more discreet.

If you find yourself squatting over a pregnancy test, you're probably worried about other things than how much plastic is going into the trash afterward. But if you had the choice between a conventional plastic pregnancy test or a fully biodegradable, flushable, and compostable one that was just as accurate, which would you choose?

A new company called Lia is betting on the latter, guessing that, even at life-changing moments, given the option, most of us would choose a greener, cleaner home pregnancy test that achieves the same result. This new test is an attempt to cut down on the nearly 2 million pounds of plastic, not to mention electronic displays and mini batteries, from home pregnancy tests that ends up in landfills each year.

Lia's revolutionary test is made with the equivalent of six squares of 3-ply toilet paper. Fast Company, which named Lia in its list of 'world changing ideas' for 2018, describes it:

"Its protein-, plant-, and mineral-based fibers biodegrade whether flushed or composted, which means that in addition to their environmental benefits, they offer a revolutionary new measure of privacy. The device is thin enough to go into an envelope and can be placed in a back pocket."

For anyone who's had to transport a pee-splattered test home to show a partner, or dispose of it in a garbage can hoping that no one else will spot it, these are welcome advancements. A quick demo on YouTube shows how well Lia disintegrates when flushed --almost the same as toilet paper, and significantly better than a flushable wipe (which we already know should never be flushed). An article on Lia's blog explains how the test disintegrates fully into soil within 10 weeks, which means it can go into your backyard compost.

The test works the same way as a regular test. A woman pees on it -- the target zone is larger than on a regular test, so less splashing -- and waits a few minutes for the result, which is indicated by a single bar for not-pregnant, double for pregnant. Lia promises a 99-percent accuracy rate from the first day of a missed period.

Fast Company says Lia received FDA approval last December and is currently on track to start selling its product in stores and on Amazon this summer. A pack of two is priced at between $13 and $15. Learn more at Lia.