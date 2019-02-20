It's curtains for indoor air pollution with IKEA's new GUNRID fabric
We do go on about indoor air quality, and years ago would complain about all the formaldehyde in the particleboard in cheap IKEA and other brands of furniture. They cleaned up their act by phasing out hazardous chemicals and reducing emissions, and now are proposing to actually clean up our homes with their new GUNRID curtains. From the press release:
“Besides enabling people to breathe better air at home, we hope that GUNRID will increase people’s awareness of indoor air pollution, inspiring behavioural changes that contribute to a world of clean air,” says Lena Pripp-Kovac, Head of Sustainability at Inter IKEA Group. “GUNRID is the first product to use the technology, but the development will give us opportunities for future applications on other textiles.”
Photo catalysts are generally only activated by sunlight, but the coating we have developed together with our partners also reacts to indoor light.
The TreeHugger take is that these pollutants shouldn't be in your house in the first place, but that's really hard with all the solvents in cleaners and makeup, and the surprising amount of VOCs emitted by cooking in your big open kitchen with a lousy exhaust hood.
Product Developer Mauricio Affonso says everyone deserves clean air.
Many people know that outdoor air pollution can be a problem, but not many are aware that indoor air can be as bad, or even worse than the outdoor air. That is why we see it as our responsibility to bring awareness to the problems associated with indoor air pollution, this way people can do something about it.
Having materials that actually absorb and break down indoor pollutants instead of emitting them is a great step forward. As Lena Pripp-Kovac notes, “We know that there is no single solution to solve air pollution. We work long term for positive change, to enable people to live healthier and more sustainable lives.”