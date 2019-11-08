Gosun introduces flatware that's really flat

Who says you can't take it with you?

GoSun is known to TreeHuggers for its clever solar ovens; they know how to design things that work. And for those days when the sun isn't shining on your oven and you head to the local fast food joint instead, they have designed some interesting cutlery to take with you.

The Flatware’s stainless steel fork and spoon slide out of their sleeves to become full sized utensils, perfect for lunch-time salads and soups. Once finished, they retract for mess-free storage, snapping into their card shaped container designed to trap odor. The Flatware utensil set is made of durable 301 stainless and disassembles for easy cleaning.

Unlike traditional flatware, these are really flat and slide down to the size of a credit card and only 4mm (1/6") thick.

Here's a particularly silly recycle symbol on @walmart polystyrene plastic cutlery. In green print, no less! This plastic cutlery is not recyclable in the US. No plastic reprocessors want it & none will buy it. No MRFs want it because it is contamination. pic.twitter.com/znfWzgWKfS — Waste Counter (@WasteCounter) November 4, 2019

GoSun notes that American use 100 million pieces of plastic utensils every day, and none of these are recycled. As our friend the WasteCounter notes, when companies say plastic cutlery is recyclable, they are lying. It is contaminated with food.

“At GoSun, we believe that people generally want to do what’s best for the planet, but sometimes just need a little help turning those aspirations into reality. With Flatware, we’re making it easy to do good… so easy that there’s no excuse to go for that single-use plastic ever again.” remarked GoSun’s founder Patrick Sherwin.

There are a few mixed messages in their press package, saying "let's end single-use plastic" and then showing a meal in a foam clamshell, but I suppose we have to start somewhere. Besides, you can cook really good Chinese food in your Gosun stove.

It's up on Kickstarter, where it has blown through their target by a factor of 50, probably because they have a good record of actually delivering on their Kickstarters and its only twenty bucks.

They will also probably be useful if you ever decide to visit Flatland.