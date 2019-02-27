Fuselage is a flat pack cabin inspired by airplane design

Sleek and easy to assemble, this portable cabin offers a comfortable place to stay even in remote places.

From furniture to habitable structures, we know that flat pack design has a number of advantages: not only is it more efficient in the way materials are used, it's also easier to transport, and easy to assemble and disassemble.

Bringing the flat pack approach to glamping (a.k.a. "glamorous camping") is British company Tree Tents, as exemplified in Fuselage, their sleek, flat pack cabin that's inspired by airplane design.

© Nasets Marcusgard © Nasets Marcusgard

Measuring 9 feet by 16 feet (3 metres by 5 metres), the Fuselage features a fully insulated structural frame, a shiny outer shell made out of aluminium, and double-glazed windows. The cabin is made out of locally sourced materials that are recyclable, and to minimize environmental impact, it can be suspended or placed on stilts, rather than a large foundation. In addition, since it is a flat pack kit that comes with pieces that are assembled on-site, there's no need for heavy equipment, and it's easy to replace any damaged pieces. Says Fuselage designer Jason Thawley:

I designed the Fuselage to access some pretty extreme environments – allowing people to stay in these amazing locations with a structure that is both lightweight in construction but as tough as old boots.

Inside, the rounded space feels warm and inviting, thanks to the large operable windows and the curved wooden surfaces, made with high-quality birch, along with marine ply hardwood flooring. There's a table that can transform into an extra double bed, bench seating, a set of bunk beds and a ladder to one side, and a micro-woodstove on the other.

Here's a closer look at the kit of flat pack pieces, and the four metal tubes that hold them in place.

Suitable for use as a guesthouse, studio, camping shelter, or rentable accommodation, the Fuselage comes in a kit that costs about USD $34,591 (£26,000). You can find out more via Tree Tents.