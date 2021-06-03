Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Huggable body pillows are made from patchwork scrap linens and are ultra-comfy and easy to clean.

Sigil's gender-neutral fragrances are 100% natural, consisting of essential oils that speak to the person, rather than the label.

Charity-focused, and queer-owned, Noto’s products provide an immediate glow to your skin.

Wildfang has established itself by using classic “men’s styles,” and adjusting them to fit women’s sizes and shapes.

The Anywhere Romper is perfect for relaxing at home or day-to-day wear, and is 95% OEKO-TEX certified cotton.

Arium Botanicals makes it easy to get started without having to leave your home.

LGBTQ+ owned-and-operated, many stationary gifts and other items are made by hand, locally, and sustainably.

Made with recyclable, responsibly sourced ingredients, this handmade candle will create calming ambience in the home.

In honor of Pride month this June, we’re spotlighting businesses owned and operated by members of the LGBTQ+ community that offer a variety of sustainable products. From fashion and beauty to culinary and household items, many of the eco-friendly products you’re looking for can be found year-round from these small businesses.

Here are 10 LGBTQ-owned businesses (and some of our favorite products) to consider adding to your online shopping list.