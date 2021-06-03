Culture Community 10 Sustainable LGBTQ+ Businesses to Support in 2021 Shop small and support these eco-friendly and inclusive brands. By Amber Nolan Amber Nolan is a freelance writer for Treehugger who is passionate about sustainable living, nature, and outdoor adventure. our editorial process Amber Nolan Updated June 03, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Culture History Travel Sustainable Fashion Art & Media Holidays Community Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Boy Smells Park Life at Boysmells.com Made with recyclable, responsibly sourced ingredients, this handmade candle will create calming ambience in the home. Ladyfingers Letterpress Greeting Cards at Ladyfingersletterpress.com LGBTQ+ owned-and-operated, many stationary gifts and other items are made by hand, locally, and sustainably. Otherwild Rolled Unpaper Towels at Otherwild.com Check out Otherwild’s “Unpaper Towels” (made by Marley’s Monsters), a greener, cost-saving alternative to throwaway paper towels. Arium Botanicals at Ariumbotanicals.com Arium Botanicals makes it easy to get started without having to leave your home. Tomboyx Anywhere Romper at Tomboyx.com The Anywhere Romper is perfect for relaxing at home or day-to-day wear, and is 95% OEKO-TEX certified cotton. Arcane Swim at Arcaneswim.com Queer-owned Arcane Swim offers gorgeous bikinis and one-piece swimsuits, plus vintage and second-hand clothing. Wildfang Clothing at Wildfang.com Wildfang has established itself by using classic “men’s styles,” and adjusting them to fit women’s sizes and shapes. Noto Skincare at Notobotanics.com Charity-focused, and queer-owned, Noto’s products provide an immediate glow to your skin. Sigil Gender-Neutral Perfumes at Sigilscent.com Sigil's gender-neutral fragrances are 100% natural, consisting of essential oils that speak to the person, rather than the label. Suay Sew Shop Patchwork Body Pillow at Suayla.com Huggable body pillows are made from patchwork scrap linens and are ultra-comfy and easy to clean. In honor of Pride month this June, we’re spotlighting businesses owned and operated by members of the LGBTQ+ community that offer a variety of sustainable products. From fashion and beauty to culinary and household items, many of the eco-friendly products you’re looking for can be found year-round from these small businesses. Here are 10 LGBTQ-owned businesses (and some of our favorite products) to consider adding to your online shopping list. Boy Smells Park Life Buy on Boysmells.com A relaxing candle is a welcome reprieve after a long day, and the Park Life candle by Boy Smells incorporates the scents of summer in the great outdoors. Made with recyclable, responsibly sourced ingredients like basil, fig, sage, sandalwood, and spices, this handmade candle will create calming ambience in the home. The 8.5-ounce candle comes in a small glass tumbler, and is made from natural coconut and beeswax (with a cotton wick) and has a burn time of around 50 hours. Boy Smells began in 2016 as a small operation in a Los Angeles kitchen by co-founders and real-life partners Matthew Herman and David Kien. The company now has more than 16 original scents, as well as cologne fragrances, and a collection of naturally-dyed undergarments for all genders and sizes. Ladyfingers Letterpress Greeting Cards Buy on Ladyfingersletterpress.com If you’ve ever spent time in a greeting card aisle and settled on a card that didn’t quite say what you wanted it to, Lady Fingers Letter Press is worth checking out. The company specializes in custom-made stationary, rubber stamps, and invitations. But it also offers a wide range of unique greeting cards that are funny, genuine, and heartfelt, plus many address modern-day events that can be difficult to find in other stores (like same-sex wedding invitations). Our personal favorite: this graduation card that reads “Don’t forget about me when your startup goes public.” LGBTQ+ owned-and-operated, many stationary gifts and other items are made by hand, locally, and sustainably. When items are not made in the shop, the owners work with other environmentally-friendly businesses. Otherwild Rolled Unpaper Towels Buy on Otherwild.com Feeling guilty about burning through those paper towel rolls? Check out Otherwild’s “Unpaper Towels” by Marley’s Monsters, a greener, cost-saving alternative to throwaway paper towels. The 10 x 12 inch, single-ply cloths are made of cotton flannel, so they’ll naturally cling together (without clasps), and the serge-seamed edges prevent fraying. The towels are designed to wrap tightly around a cardboard paper towel roll (or pair the unpaper towels with one of their wood holders). Towels are available in white or rainbow. Otherwild is a queer-identified, woman-owned store that sells an array of zero-waste products, artisan jewelry, clothing, houseware goods, and natural cleaners. The Best Alternatives to Paper Towels Arium Botanicals Buy on Ariumbotanicals.com Houseplants are trending right now, and Arium Botanicals makes it easy to get started without having to leave your home. Specializing in various species of houseplants (including some harder-to-find plants), the Portland-based shop also sells handmade ceramics from local artists. If you’re just getting started, Devil’s Ivy (Epipremnum N’Joy) is one of the easiest to care for, but the shop also has numerous types of Calathea, a beautiful choice for urban gardens. The plants are ethically sourced from certified U.S. nurseries and packaged in recyclable or biodegradable materials. Arium Bortanicals is a queer, Latinx, and vegan-owned business that supports environmental sustainability efforts. Tomboyx Anywhere Romper Buy on Tomboyx.com Looking for a new, go-to outfit to lounge in? The new, rainbow-striped, Anywhere Romper is perfect for relaxing at home or day-to-day wear, and is 95% OEKO-TEX certified cotton. The queer-owned, Tomboyx made a name for itself selling gender-neutral undergarments, but the brand is also making a splash with its apparel and accessories. Tomboyx uses sustainable sourcing whenever possible, follows best labor practices, and takes measures to reduce waste. Items are packaged in recyclable cardboard and reusable, biodegradable product bags. As a member of 1% Percent for the Planet, Tomboyx donates at least 1% of annual sales to grassroots, Earth-conscious nonprofit partners. Arcane Swim Buy on Arcaneswim.com If you’re shopping for a that new summer swimsuit, queer-owned Arcane Swim offers gorgeous bikinis and one-piece swimsuits, plus vintage and second-hand clothing. The company prioritizes sustainable efforts in its business model, from using eco-products in new clothing to donating extra fabrics to animal shelters in need. The swimsuits are stylish, eco-friendly, and comfortable, and created by a small group of Brazilian artisan women using Amni Soul Eco, the world’s first biodegradable nylon fabric (that’s Oeko-Tex 100 certified). In addition, the company plants a tree for every item purchased, uses carbon-neutral shipping and compostable mailers. The Best Sustainable Swimsuits of 2021 Wildfang Clothing Buy on Wildfang.com Known for fashionable gender-neutral clothing, Wildfang has established itself by using classic “men’s styles,” and adjusting them to fit women’s sizes and shapes – and by adding their own unique design elements, like the Essential Coveralls (view on Wildfang). In fact, the company partnered with Nordstrom to release a new, gender-fluid collection. In addition to supporting multiple charitable organizations, the company follows several sustainable efforts. Wildfang partners with factories that are SA8000-certified (for social accountability practices and humane working conditions), and they also meet standards for energy and water conservation and wastewater management. The store uses recyclable mailers and has removed unnecessary product packaging. Noto Skincare Buy on Notobotanics.com Take pride in your skincare with Noto Botanics’ all-natural, vegan, and cruelty-free skin products. Hand made in small batches, Noto’s bottles are glass or post-consumer recycled plastics, and are packaged in biodegradable materials. Charity-focused, and queer-owned, Noto’s products provide an immediate glow to your skin – and they smell fantastic. No detail is spared in making these beauty products, with some items – like the resurface scrub – containing more than 25 natural ingredients. The essentials bag has it all, including the resurface scrub to exfoliate, the wash for a gentle surface and body cleans, and the deep serum to hydrate – all in a reusable cotton tote. Sigil Gender-Neutral Fragrance Flight Buy on Sigilscent.com Patrick Kelly’s gender-neutral fragrances are 100% natural, consisting of essential oils that speak to the person, rather than any label. The fragrance flight includes a small sampling of four popular fragrances consisting of around 20% “scents” and 80% organic, sugar-derived alcohol base. All of Sigil's products are vegan and never tested on animals. Sigil Scent is also a member of 1% for the Planet. Suay Sew Shop The Epic Patchwork Body Pillow Buy on Suayla.com Textile waste is a major environmental issue, so Suay Sew Shop is putting reclaimed products and upcycling at the center of a fabric revolution. The L.A.-based shop uses post-consumer waste and deadstock items to create beautiful home goods and fashionable apparel. These huggable body pillows are made from patchwork scrap linens and are ultra-comfy and easy to clean (thanks to removable covers), while the deadstock corduroy throw pillows are a fan favorite. In addition to their fabric recycling initiatives, Suay also participates in weekly food distribution programs for garment industry workers. The 8 Best Bamboo Pillows of 2021